The Nuckolls County Sheriff's Department said a gas air balloon landed Tuesday in a field north of Hardy.
The pilots were not injured. They also didn't know where they were.
They had taken off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where there was a balloon festival and then a distance competition. "They were sure surprised to find out they were in a field in the middle of Nebraska," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
A post from balloonfiesta.com said Al Nels and Andy Baird had made a safe nighttime landing near Superior, and their chase crew was close by.
You have free articles remaining.
The sheriff's department said "there's a first time for everything."