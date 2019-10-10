{{featured_button_text}}
Balloon

The gas air balloon landed in a field near Hardy.

 Nuckolls County Sheriff's Department

The Nuckolls County Sheriff's Department said a gas air balloon landed Tuesday in a field north of Hardy.

The pilots were not injured. They also didn't know where they were.

They had taken off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where there was a balloon festival and then a distance competition. "They were sure surprised to find out they were in a field in the middle of Nebraska," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

A post from balloonfiesta.com said Al Nels and Andy Baird had made a safe nighttime landing near Superior, and their chase crew was close by. 

The sheriff's department said "there's a first time for everything."

