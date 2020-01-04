Gary Lacey, former county attorney who helped create Child Advocacy Center, dies at 77

Gary Lacey was always a man with a vision.

During his 20-year career as Lancaster County Attorney, Lacey focused on making a difference within the system. Motivated by the suffering he saw, he helped to create the Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln and Lancaster County, which helps child victims of assault and violence get the resources they need.

Lacey died Thursday in his hometown of Gothenburg after a series of strokes. He was 77.

After serving in the U.S. Army in Thailand, Lacey returned to Nebraska in the late 1960s to study at the University of Nebraska College of Law. After briefly working as a corporate staff attorney, he began working for the county attorney's office.

He was elected as county attorney in 1990 and served until 2010. His term included several high-profile cases, but much of his focus during that time was on changing the way the county provided care for juveniles in the legal system. Despite applying twice, he was never selected to become a judge.

Current U.S. Attorney and former Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly, who succeeded Lacey in office, said Lacey did a good job of learning the pressure points of local politics and was able to move funding, people and legislation.