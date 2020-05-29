Game and Parks will open beaches and swimming areas
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will open more camping opportunities in state park areas starting Thursday, including allowing use of some beaches and swimming areas.

The commission also announced Friday it will remove temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping.

All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites — other than at Mormon Island State Recreation Area in Hall County and Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Dakota County — will be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents.

Those two recreation areas will remain closed to overnight camping due to the high incidence of COVID-19 in those communities.

As previously announced, the state will keep its cabins, lodges and group activity shelters closed through June 15. It has also warned it may extend that date.

The following measures will go into effect Thursday:

* Game and Parks will return to the traditional format of combination advance reservation and first-come first-serve camping across the state. The park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website, OutdoorNebraska.org.

* The maximum length of stay will be seven days. Park offices remain closed, and campers must pay online or via drop boxes.

* Shower houses and modern restrooms will open.

* Outdoor playgrounds will open.

* Designated beaches and swimming areas will open.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of more people enjoying our parks, but it is critical that they recreate responsibly,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson.

“Responsible recreation is very important, and guests need to continue to practice social distancing, follow all posted rules, keep group sizes small and practice good personal hygiene.”

For more information, including a list of parks or recreation areas that offer camping, go to outdoornebraska.org/parksfaqs.

