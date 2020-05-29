Game and Parks will open beaches and swimming areas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will open more camping opportunities in state park areas starting Thursday, including allowing use of some beaches and swimming areas.

The commission also announced Friday it will remove temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping.

All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites — other than at Mormon Island State Recreation Area in Hall County and Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Dakota County — will be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents.

Those two recreation areas will remain closed to overnight camping due to the high incidence of COVID-19 in those communities.

As previously announced, the state will keep its cabins, lodges and group activity shelters closed through June 15. It has also warned it may extend that date.

The following measures will go into effect Thursday:

* Game and Parks will return to the traditional format of combination advance reservation and first-come first-serve camping across the state. The park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website, OutdoorNebraska.org.