Game and Parks Lincoln office closes walk-up service
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has closed walk-up service at its Lincoln office, 2200 N. 33rd St., to prevent potential COVID-19 spread. 

According to a news release, the closure is intended to protect its staff and the public. It is expected to last until Monday, but it could be extended. No other Game and Parks offices are affected.

The public can reach customer service by calling 402-471-0641, and permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.

