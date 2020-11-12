Game and Parks Lincoln office closes walk-up service

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has closed walk-up service at its Lincoln office, 2200 N. 33rd St., to prevent potential COVID-19 spread.
According to a news release, the closure is intended to protect its staff and the public. It is expected to last until Monday, but it could be extended. No other Game and Parks offices are affected.
The public can reach customer service by calling 402-471-0641, and permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Fort Niobrara
Nebraska National Forest
Trees in autumn
Indian Cave
Upper Big Cedar Falls
Fort Robinson
Aspen Pond
Smith Falls State Park
Mahoney
Branched Oak
Indian Cave
Sunflower
Boyer Chute
Missouri River Bluffs church
Camping
Nebraska National Forest
Fort Robinson
Niobrara in autumn
Gifford Point
Nine Mile Prairie
Arbor Lodge in fall
Indian Cave State Park
Neale Woods
Lake Minatare
Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Management Area
Sioux County
Fort Robinson
Niobrara River
Nebraska National Forest
Indian Cave
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!