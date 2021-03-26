 Skip to main content
Game and Parks Commission director sets retirement date
Game and Parks Commission director sets retirement date

Jim Douglas, a 47-year veteran of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will retire in November.

“Jim’s ability to look to the horizon, share a vision, and strategically align resources has been instrumental in positioning the agency for success," said Dan Kreitman, the commission's board chairman.

Jim Douglas

Jim Douglas

The board will select a replacement for Douglas, who has been director for nine years.

Accomplishments include enhancing parks across the state for the next generation of guests, including Nebraska’s Outdoor Venture Parks; expanding wildlife research; increasing agency law enforcement; upgrading fish hatcheries; growing conservation education and increasing educational opportunities.

Douglas began his career as a conservation aide in the North Platte Fish Hatchery in 1974 and held leadership roles in divisions, including as district supervisor and chief of the Resources Services Division, chief of the Wildlife Division and deputy director of administration.

