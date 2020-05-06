You are the owner of this article.
Gage, Hall, Douglas counties report new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
Nebraska's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed to 86 with the announcement of four deaths Wednesday.

The two counties with the most deaths -- Hall and Douglas -- each reported one. No information was provided on the individual from Hall County, its 32nd death. Douglas County said the man who died, the 17th in the county, was in his 40s.

A fourth resident of Gage County has also died. The man was in his 80s, had preexisting health conditions and lived in an assisted-living facility, according to a news release from Public Health Solutions.

Details of the fourth death Wednesday weren't immediately known Wednesday evening, but it was listed on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, which showed 6,771 cases in the state with 86 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check with JournalStar.com for updates.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

