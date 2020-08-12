Gage County settles Beatrice 6 dispute with insurance carriers

Joel Bacon, an attorney with Keating O’Gara Nedved and Peter law firm in Lincoln, said Employers Mutual Casualty is paying $3.9 million and Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association is paying $1.98 million and $95,000 is being paid by four other insurance companies.

"The total settlement amount of just under $6 million is modest compared to the judgments entered against the county and its former employers, but in our professional opinion this outcome is the best that could be achieved under the circumstances," Bacon said. "We hope it will be some relief on the burden of the taxpayers of Gage County.”

The judgment is being paid by property tax revenue and a half-cent additional sales tax that went into effect with the start of the year.

The insurance settlements could mean the judgment will be paid two years sooner, for a total of around five years. The first payment to the Beatrice 6 was made last June.

Tiemann added Gage County has also accumulated a total of $2.1 million in legal fees fighting the judgment and arguing the insurance companies should provide coverage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0