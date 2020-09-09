Gage County board approves wind turbine setback

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEATRICE — After several hours of debate, the Gage County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to tighten restrictions on commercial wind turbines.

The amendment increases setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8ths of a mile to 1 mile. Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a company placing the turbines.

The Gage County Planning and Zoning committee first approved the resolution on a 6-1 vote.

While the changes would apply to all future commercial turbines, the push for change has been largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a wind farm in northern Gage County.

During a meeting of the Gage County Board on Wednesday morning, several board members discussed the feedback they’ve heard from residents since the Planning and Zoning vote.

Dennis Byars, Eddie Dorn and John Hill all said they’ve primarily heard from people in favor of the amendment.

“Our intent is not to try and ban wind (energy),” Hill said, noting that the amendment will force developers to work more closely with landowners and residents.