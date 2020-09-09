Gage County board approves wind turbine setback

BEATRICE — After several hours of debate, the Gage County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to tighten restrictions on commercial wind turbines.
The amendment increases setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8ths of a mile to 1 mile. Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a company placing the turbines.
The Gage County Planning and Zoning committee first approved the resolution on a 6-1 vote.
While the changes would apply to all future commercial turbines, the push for change has been largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a wind farm in northern Gage County.
During a meeting of the Gage County Board on Wednesday morning, several board members discussed the feedback they’ve heard from residents since the Planning and Zoning vote.
Dennis Byars, Eddie Dorn and John Hill all said they’ve primarily heard from people in favor of the amendment.
“Our intent is not to try and ban wind (energy),” Hill said, noting that the amendment will force developers to work more closely with landowners and residents.
"There’s wind farms developed and landowners don’t get contacted about it, and then they’ve got turbines all around them, and that needs to change,” Hill said.
Hill said he would like to see Gage County take an additional step and adopt wind turbine noise limits similar to those in place in Lancaster County. The Planning and Zoning committee will review possible changes.
Board member Gary Lytle pointed to the unknown long-term health impacts of wind turbines as his reason for supporting the 1-mile setback provision.
“My concern is that we err on safety and caution,” Lytle said.
The amendment was approved in a 6-1 vote, with member Terry Jurgens of Odell voting against the increased setback. He said he’s voting according to the feedback he’s received from his district in southwest Gage County, where a number of wind turbines are already in place.
