FurEver Home rescues dogs in memory of former Fremont man

“He had a kind heart,” his mom said. “He was a great father. His son misses him a lot.”

Last year, Brad was in a construction accident Jan. 14 and was pronounced dead the next day. As an organ donor, the 32-year-old man helped five other individuals.

The idea of rescuing 15 dogs Jan. 15 — the date of Brad’s death — began with a conversation, said Deb Newill, founder and president of FurEver Home.

Donna Dodge is one of Newill’s friends and a fellow founder of FurEver Home, and serves as the board’s vice president.

At first, Newill offered to help the Dodges by going to the grocery store, shoveling their sidewalks or making a meal.

“I left it at that because I can only imagine how much grief is associated with the loss of a child,” Newill said.

But as the months passed, Newill wondered what more she should be doing to help.

She wanted to acknowledge the anniversary of Brad’s death, but wasn’t certain how to do it.

“I just was brainstorming what nice gesture I could do or if there was a way to put into words that we were still there for Donna and Len — and then I got to remembering that Brad was an organ donor,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}