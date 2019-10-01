{{featured_button_text}}
Clouds

Swirling clouds in southeast Nebraska on Tuesday.

 Nebraska State Patrol

A series of storms moving through Southeast Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon prompted several tornado warnings, including a confirmed funnel cloud near Du Bois at 5:14 p.m.

There was no confirmed touchdown in Nebraska and no immediate reports of damage.

Earlier, forecasters tracking thunderstorms reported a possible tornado near Burchard around 2 p.m.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for Johnson and Pawnee counties through 2:30 p.m. Sirens sounded in Tecumseh at 2:15.

The warning was extended to Otoe and Nemaha counties through 3:15.

A confirmed tornado was spotted near Red Oak, Iowa, after the storms crossed the Missouri River.

