From rivalry to respect: 'The whole world converged on Norman, Okla., that week'

But is it really a rivalry when teams haven’t met for a decade and aren’t slated to play again until 2029 and 2030?

“It’s nostalgia now,” said Chris Schmidt, who connects with Husker fans hosting Hail Varsity radio on sports talk station KLMS. “But for a lot of us, that game after Thanksgiving is what you built up to. You wanted to beat them every year. Can you beat Barry Switzer and Oklahoma and get a trip to Miami and play for something bigger? So for us, it’s still a rivalry.

“It still matters, it just depends on your age. If you’re looking at 18- to 30-year-olds now, it's about the dread of getting blown off the field, not a long rivalry.”

Well, maybe not only for those 30 and under.

Kyle Kruse, a Cedar Bluffs native, grew up watching Husker games on TV with his family at his grandparents’ home. He remembers seeing the Huskers play Oklahoma.

“In 2010, I would have been 12,” said Kruse, who just graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “I remember that and even a little bit prior, maybe back to when I was 7 or 8.”

And as he watched Nebraska play in the early 2000s, Kruse was indoctrinated into the Husker-Sooner rivalry.