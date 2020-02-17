12 from Japanese cruise ship being quarantined at UNMC; 1 in biocontainment unit

The patients did not have any written records of what tests were performed in Japan before they disembarked the cruise ship and boarded a plan bound for the U.S., Schwedhelm said, so UNMC is starting the quarantine process from the beginning.

"We're starting from scratch. We want to know what's what," she said. "We're not going to make any assumptions. We're going to test everybody."

By Monday afternoon, UNMC staff were working with the patients to get them settled and begin communicating with their families.

Like the 57 people in quarantine at the 85-bed Camp Ashland since Feb. 7, the patients now on UNMC's campus, mostly couples, have access to television and wireless internet, Schwedhelm said.

While they are confined to their individual rooms, each fitted with special filtration systems and other engineering controls that keep them isolated from each other and the outside world, Schwedhelm said they may be allowed to move within the quarantine unit once it's determined they do not carry the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, a female evacuee from the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, who was quarantined at Camp Ashland, was taken to UNMC after developing a cough was determined to not have the virus.