12 from Japanese cruise ship being quarantined at UNMC; 1 in biocontainment unit

A dozen Americans are now in quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and being monitored for symptoms of the coronavirus after they were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan over the weekend.
Another patient who landed at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Monday morning was taken directly to the Biocontainment Patient Care Unit on UNMC's campus, medical center officials said during a news conference.
It's unclear if any of the patients -- all adults -- are positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Each was tested last week in Japan and again by UNMC health workers upon arrival; the results of those tests were not known as of Monday afternoon.
While some of the 300 U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were reported to have the virus last week, each of the individuals who landed in Omaha was asymptomatic and will be closely monitored for 14 days by infectious disease experts at UNMC.
Dr. Chris Kratochvil, an executive director for the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC, said the mission to bring Americans deemed a "high risk" for developing COVID-19 to Omaha for treatment had been in the works for several days.
"Over the last few days, we had been preparing for the potential opportunity to bring back citizens here in support of that mission," Kratochvil said.
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine were in communication with the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department, as well as with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Gov. Pete Ricketts and local law enforcement and public health departments.
Early Monday morning, UNMC was notified some of the patients returning to the U.S. from Japan were being flown to Omaha: "When we received the notification early this morning requesting we assist, we were ready and able to take that on," Kratochvil said.
A pair of Kalitta Air 747s landed at Eppley on Monday morning and were boarded by members of UNMC's infectious disease team wearing full hazardous materials suits, including Michael Wadman, co-director for the quarantine unit.
"Everyone appeared to arrive comfortably," Wadman said. The patients were tired, "but their spirits were high" and "glad to be here."
One man with a chronic health condition was taken directly to the Biocontainment Patient Care Unit at a different location on UNMC's campus for evaluation and observation as a precaution, Wadman said.
Officials said Monday the man was in stable condition but reported being lightheaded and short of breath.
As the other 12 settle in at UNMC's 20-room quarantine unit, Shelly Schwedhelm, a nurse and director of emergency management at UNMC, said they will go through additional testing as recommended by the CDC.
The patients did not have any written records of what tests were performed in Japan before they disembarked the cruise ship and boarded a plan bound for the U.S., Schwedhelm said, so UNMC is starting the quarantine process from the beginning.
"We're starting from scratch. We want to know what's what," she said. "We're not going to make any assumptions. We're going to test everybody."
By Monday afternoon, UNMC staff were working with the patients to get them settled and begin communicating with their families.
Like the 57 people in quarantine at the 85-bed Camp Ashland since Feb. 7, the patients now on UNMC's campus, mostly couples, have access to television and wireless internet, Schwedhelm said.
While they are confined to their individual rooms, each fitted with special filtration systems and other engineering controls that keep them isolated from each other and the outside world, Schwedhelm said they may be allowed to move within the quarantine unit once it's determined they do not carry the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, a female evacuee from the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, who was quarantined at Camp Ashland, was taken to UNMC after developing a cough was determined to not have the virus.
The rest of the Americans who had been living in the Wuhan region of China will remain in quarantine for another few days.
Kratochvil said while there have been no further announcements of patients coming to Omaha, the med center was not counting out the possibility.
"We certainly stand at the ready. We don't know if there will be more," he said. "As the individuals are assessed at the other air bases, it's certainly possible that some could test positive and we could be asked to take more.
"We'll have discussions at that point to decide if we have the capacity," he added.
