From crumbles to beautiful art again: Columbus artist helps restore one of T-Bone's big boots

Brewer said she started on April 8 and put in 35 hours of work before finishing on April 17. She incorporated red, yellow and blue as the primary colors because they’re bright, noting her goal was to make people driving by remember it.

She incorporated a U.S. 30 sign and two semis into the design.

Brewer and her family have been customers of the truck stop since she was a little kid, so working on the boot was a big deal for her.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity they gave me," Brewer said.

T-Bone Manager Nikki Lehr said the boots had become a local landmark in a lot of ways. She said she knew plenty of people who referred to T-Bone as “the place with the big cowboy boots” and often enjoyed watching folks stop and snap pictures in front of them.

“It’s funny how you don’t realize how something like that is so important until it’s gone," she said. "Losing something so distinct to your store, it’s disheartening. We’re complete now that they’re back.”