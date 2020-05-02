From crumbles to beautiful art again: Columbus artist helps restore one of T-Bone's big boots

COLUMBUS — They’re back.
The iconic large cowboy boots that for years sat outside Columbus’ T-Bone Truck Stop and became a tourist stop for many driving by were recently remounted with a new-and-improved look. The sculptures, made of fiberglass, were washed away during last year’s historic flooding.
But about six months after T-Bone Truck Stop reopened its doors, the boots that tower over the restaurant and U.S. 30 south of Columbus were returned to their proper position.
“I didn’t even think about it,” owner Lance Lehr said. “We were bringing the store back and bringing those boots back.”
The boots were found miles away floodwaters ravaged the area between the Platte and Loup rivers. One was discovered in relatively good shape and given a new paint job courtesy of David City’s Charity Schaefer. But the other, found south of nearby White Tail Lake, had more problems.
“It basically had broken into pieces,” Lehr said.
So, he commissioned Matulka Auto Sales & Collision to repair it. Then, Lehr hired Columbus native Megan Brewer to bring it back to life with a new paint job, giving her full creative control.
Brewer, a 2019 Columbus High School graduate, is a double major in studio art and secondary education. She had returned home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her father talked with Lehr about her painting the boot after he saw his Facebook post about it.
Brewer said she started on April 8 and put in 35 hours of work before finishing on April 17. She incorporated red, yellow and blue as the primary colors because they’re bright, noting her goal was to make people driving by remember it.
She incorporated a U.S. 30 sign and two semis into the design.
Brewer and her family have been customers of the truck stop since she was a little kid, so working on the boot was a big deal for her.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity they gave me," Brewer said.
T-Bone Manager Nikki Lehr said the boots had become a local landmark in a lot of ways. She said she knew plenty of people who referred to T-Bone as “the place with the big cowboy boots” and often enjoyed watching folks stop and snap pictures in front of them.
“It’s funny how you don’t realize how something like that is so important until it’s gone," she said. "Losing something so distinct to your store, it’s disheartening. We’re complete now that they’re back.”
The boots going back up, in a way, bring things full circle for the T-Bone owner. Two months before the flood, his then-14-year-old daughter Brooke nearly died after a horse she was riding had a heart attack and slammed her onto the ground while riding at Platte County Ag Park.
“Once you experience your daughter in a Life Flight helicopter, nothing compares. So the flood didn’t really bother me that bad,” said Lehr, a father of four. “We just rebuilt and kept going. I’ve never been so happy in my life -- we have a lot of very good, loyal customers.”
Both Lehrs said they were appreciative of Matulka and Brewer for their efforts in restoring the damaged boot.
“It went from crumbles to really a pretty darn nice piece of artwork again," Lance Lehr said.
Reach the writer at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
