Fremont woman's novel selected for TaleFlick Discovery contest

Neill said her passion for writing has lasted her entire life, stemming from elementary school. When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she had two answers: to work in a bank or be a writer.

“The bank seemed like a good idea, but the writer won out,” she said. “I started keeping journals and notebooks and short stories and just general thoughts, really, in my teens, and I still do to this day.”

The writing process for “Bittersweet Timing” started in about 2012, Neill said. As she reads every day.

“It probably took me a good four years to actually write the book, get serious enough to think, ‘You know, I think I got something here to actually move forward with it,’” Neill said.

Neill said the most difficult part of writing “Bittersweet Timing” was the editing process.

“You write, you write, and then two days later, you don’t like it, so you rewrite, you rewrite,” she said. “And that’s a challenge that’s just the basic process of things, but once you get the momentum, the stories start to flow.”

The positive reception she’s received from “Bittersweet Timing” made Neill want to continue writing. She’s working on two books, a sequel to “Bittersweet Timing” and a standalone novel.