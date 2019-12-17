Fremont police hand out Christmas cards at traffic stops

Elliott said along with the regular patrol force, an additional team made up of some of the new recruits worked overtime to patrol for the minor violations.

“They’ll use that as a pretext for the stop and then instead of a warning or citation, they’ll be issued a Christmas card,” he said. “Each one of the Christmas cards will have a $100 in it, and it generally makes people’s Christmas nice.”

However, Elliott said officers still gave tickets for larger violations, including driving recklessly or far above the speed limit.

The first person pulled over Wednesday, Eliseo Lopez, said he was thankful for the Christmas gift, but said he was a bit scared at first.

Lt. Kurt Bottorff, who pulled Lopez over, said the typical response he’s seen is usually tears, smiles and hugs.

“Sometimes when you hit that ultimate one, ‘I really can use this this time of the year,’ that’s when you really say, ‘Yeah, we got the right one,’” he said.

Through this outreach, Elliott said they want to show people that interaction with police isn’t always something negative.

“Police show up, they’re either there because something bad happened to you or they’re there because something bad’s going to happen to you,” he said. “So we like to see that positive interaction between the police and the citizens.”

