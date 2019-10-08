Dwight David Eisenhower II will deliver the 24th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities on Oct. 24 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
The speech, which is free and does not require a ticket, begins at 7:30 p.m. The evening also includes a reception, dinner and presentation of the Sower Award. This year's recipient is Joe Starita, University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor and author of three books exploring the historic role of Native Americans.
Eisenhower will speak on “D-Day + 75 in the Eyes of America’s Postwar Generations." The event is presented by Humanities Nebraska and co-sponsored by the University of Nebraska.
Eisenhower is the grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and a highly respected historian, lecturer and author. He will provide an historic outline of the event, recollections of those involved, including President Eisenhower, and the possibilities opened up by the victory for the U.S. and other nations.
More information: humanitiesnebraska.org