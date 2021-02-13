 Skip to main content
Fort Robinson expanding its popular Red Cloud Campground
Fort Robinson

Construction workers are adding 32 campsites to the Red Cloud Campground at Fort Robinson State Park.

Fort Robinson State Park is more than doubling the size of its Red Cloud Campground, adding 42 new full-hookup pads to the existing 32.

The new sites — needed because the campground often reaches capacity between June and September — should be open this summer, Mike Morava, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regional park superintendent, said in a news release.

Each pad will have connections for 50-amp electricity, water and sewage.

The state is paying the estimated $1.27 million cost from the agency’s Capital Maintenance Fund, collected from taxes on motorboats and personal watercraft sales.

The Red Cloud Campground is one of three at the park near Crawford, in the state’s northwest corner. The Soldier Creek Campground offers 98 sites for tents and RVs, while another is exclusive to those who bring horses to the park.

