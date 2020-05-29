Fort Robinson completes fishing pond renovation project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Visitors to Fort Robinson State Park have even more options for recreation, with the recent $2.8 million renovation to several ponds, adding fishing piers and boat ramps for kayaks and canoes.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, all but one of the Grabel Ponds, Cherry Creek Pond, the Cherry Creek diversion pond and the lower Ice House Pond have been improved, and all but the Cherry Creek pond are stocked with fish.

The ponds have also been deepened, and workers added access points for anglers, water-control structures and fish habitats. Two of the ponds were combined with a channel.

All of these improvements aim to increase convenience for anglers while also providing more inviting targets to cast lines, the Game and Parks Commission said.

The project was funded by both state and federal dollars, which come from the sale of fishing permits, and from taxes from the sale of fishing equipment.

Fort Robinson State Park is located near Crawford on U.S. 20 in northwest Nebraska.

Mike Morava, Game and Parks Commission regional park superintendent, said the renovations are already popular among anglers, and will improve the fishing experience in the park for future generations.

The ponds are open to the public and are stocked with rainbow, tiger, and brook trout, as well as bluegill, channel catfish and largemouth bass. Stockings of more trout, smallmouth bass and bluegill are planned for later this year.

