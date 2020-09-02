 Skip to main content
Former State Fair finance chief charged with theft
Former State Fair finance chief charged with theft

Patrick Kopke

Before tendering his resignation, Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke went through the numbers in January showing the State Fair was in "financial distress" during a State Fair board meeting at Fonner Park in Grand Island. 

 Barrett Stinson, Grand Island Independent file photo

The Nebraska State Fair's former finance chief has been charged with theft.

According to documents filed in Hall County Court, Patrick Kopke was charged with three counts of felony theft by unlawful taking in connection with three different incidences of alleged theft last year, on Feb. 7 and 8, July 12 and Sept. 3.

Kopke, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The court filing against Kopke provides few details, but it's likely the charges stem from issues that were raised in a state audit of the fair's finances earlier this year.

State Patrol finishes State Fair investigation

That audit showed that Kopke, who resigned from his job as the fair's chief of finance and administration in November, created a company and approved nearly $150,000 in payments to it from the fair.

The audit could find no invoices showing the company did any work for the fair, and it also showed that Kopke had used bank accounts connected to the company for more than $100,000 in personal expenses.

The fair board announced in March that an internal review of its finances turned up "suspicious" activity. Beth Smith, the board's chairwoman, announced at the time that the board had alerted the State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.

Slimmed-down State Fair starts Friday
State Fair audit shows ex-employee made checks to company he owned

Photos: The 2019 State Fair

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

