Former state fair director says she is ‘not willing to be a victim any longer’

At the Feb. 24 board meeting in Lincoln, “I instructed Lori Cox to disclose that data had been wiped from the computers of the finance team, and she did,” Jensen wrote. “I was upset that there had been no public disclosure of this information prior to that day. I also publicly stated that the days of taking advantage of the fair were over, and the NSF had become a cash cow for nefarious persons to scam the fair. I knew that it was being done both legally, and illegally, and I went as far as to say that it would be really easy to set up a fake company and send the NSF fake invoices, because there were no procedures in place to prevent it from happening. After this meeting, I gave Lori Cox specific instructions of what I wanted her team to look into — which included examining every check that was posted to our bank account that had an amount in excess of $5,000 to verify its validity.”