BEATRICE — Garold Kleveland can still see the faces of many of his former employees.
Standing outside the service station that bears his name, the business he spent 54 years in before retiring, the Beatrice resident also recalls that gas was 28 cents per gallon when he first came to town, fresh out of the Army.
This fall marks 10 years since Kleveland’s service station closed in the fall of 2009.
The familiar building has sat unused for those 10 years but will soon be demolished. Kleveland was one of a handful of property owners who sold their land to the city of Beatrice, which plans to build a new fire station on the block of South Sixth Street.
“I think it’s a good location and it’ll look real nice here,” he said while gazing at the service station. “I’m really pleased about it being here. I knew they (city officials) liked this central location and I think it will be a real plus to this whole area.”
Despite the station being closed for a decade, the sale is still difficult for Kleveland. His wife, Clarice, worked alongside him, as did his six children over the years.
The station regularly staffed four employees, including those who worked in the shop Kleveland built behind the station.
Glance inside the station and the names of many of these workers can be seen on the brick walls, written by Kleveland’s daughter, Kathy Setzer.
He had an unexpected chance to reconnect with many old employees recently. An auction was held to sell everything remaining at the property before it’s demolished, likely in December.
The auction was attended by more than interested buyers.
“I kind of like to think of the employees, and some of the employees were there at the auction,” Kleveland said. “I thought an auction was there just for people to buy, but they were here just to come and see it as a social thing.
“We really had a good crowd here that day. Money-wise it didn’t do very well, but we had a good crowd.”
Kleveland, a native of Neligh, was working at a Texaco station there when he had the chance to come to Beatrice in 1955, where there was a new station.
In 1972, he signed a lease purchase agreement for the station, which he operated until retiring in 2009 at 77 years old.
And while the building will be coming down, Kleveland’s memories of his time running the station will live on.
“It got all of our kids through school and we made a living here,” he said. “We didn’t really get rich, but it was a good job and a good place to be. The town has been awful good to me through the years, so it’s a nice feeling.”