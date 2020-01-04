Former Schuyler library transformed into community event center

SCHUYLER -- Sometimes, the simplest names are the best ones.

Matt Kroeger bought the former Schuyler Public Library from the city in early 2019 and spent most of the last year transforming it from its former status as a quiet, peaceful place for reading.

And though the interior of the building has been spruced up to make it a suitable place to host events, including removing the old shag carpet, Kroeger has also done his part to make sure that the “Library” in the new Library Event Center remains a part of the building.

The old library's elevator shaft is now an entry to the event space.

“Because I couldn’t get the elevator approved for public use, I went ahead and put a brand new external commercial door and secured the steerage for the elevator so folks could walk in and out of the elevator shaft," Kroeger said. "It really offers a unique look at the history of the building and a little bit of the rustic appeal.”

Kroeger and his team finished up work on the building in November and have had a few events, from wedding rehearsals to a New Year’s Eve party. Soon, he will host a grand opening event.