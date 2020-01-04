Former Schuyler library transformed into community event center

SCHUYLER -- Sometimes, the simplest names are the best ones.
Matt Kroeger bought the former Schuyler Public Library from the city in early 2019 and spent most of the last year transforming it from its former status as a quiet, peaceful place for reading.
And though the interior of the building has been spruced up to make it a suitable place to host events, including removing the old shag carpet, Kroeger has also done his part to make sure that the “Library” in the new Library Event Center remains a part of the building.
The old library's elevator shaft is now an entry to the event space.
“Because I couldn’t get the elevator approved for public use, I went ahead and put a brand new external commercial door and secured the steerage for the elevator so folks could walk in and out of the elevator shaft," Kroeger said. "It really offers a unique look at the history of the building and a little bit of the rustic appeal.”
Kroeger and his team finished up work on the building in November and have had a few events, from wedding rehearsals to a New Year’s Eve party. Soon, he will host a grand opening event.
Jackie Farrell, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said that having a new event space is a great opportunity for the town.
“It’s newly renovated and provides a space that’s maybe a little bit bigger than the VFW (and) a little smaller than the Oak Ballroom,” Farrell said. “Maybe it fits that in-between size that we didn’t have available in the community.”
The new event center includes a caterers’ kitchen and bathrooms Kroeger said surpass any in Colfax County.
Kroeger has been “overwhelmed” by the response that he has received. Already, he is fielding calls for graduation parties and other events.
“I put a lot of heart and soul and money into this project,” Kroeger said. “It’s great to ... renovate and rejuvenate an old, historic landmark and make something out of it instead of what some other buildings in downtown Schuyler look like.”
