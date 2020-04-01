Former Omaha meteorologist accused of threatening health director over coronavirus measures

Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested a former Omaha TV meteorologist Tuesday for allegedly threatening to slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Prosecutors charged Ronald Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard at KPTM and KETV, with terroristic threats on Tuesday.

Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said Pour had received about 15 threatening and disturbing emails that "threatened to lynch her and to slit her throat" over her involvement in the COVID-19 response in Douglas County, including stay-at-home orders.

He said the sheriff's office tracked the emails to a cellphone belonging to Penzkowski.

Hudson said investigators arrested him at his home Tuesday after serving a search warrant there and finding evidence consistent with the emails that had been sent to Pour.

Sheriff Tom Wheeler said Pour has had difficult decisions to make, as have the Douglas County board, city council, mayor and governor.

"They must be able to make those decisions without fear of physical harm or any other form of intimidation. And they make those decisions with one common goal and that is to protect the public," he said.

Wheeler said they take these threats seriously.