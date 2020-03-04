Former Nebraska first lady to seek spot on Fremont City Council

FREMONT -- Sally Ganem, Nebraska's first lady from 2005 to 2015 when her husband, Dave Heineman, served as governor, is seeking political office.

Ganem, a former Fremont elementary school principal, is seeking a spot on the Fremont City Council, representing Ward 4 in the southeast part of town.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five candidates are seeking to replace Matt Bechtel, who decided not to seek reelection in Ward 4.

Ganem and Heineman have lived in Fremont for decades. Dave Heineman served on the Fremont City Council from 1990 to 1994.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0