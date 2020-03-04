Former Nebraska first lady to seek spot on Fremont City Council

FREMONT -- Sally Ganem, Nebraska's first lady from 2005 to 2015 when her husband, Dave Heineman, served as governor, is seeking political office.
Ganem, a former Fremont elementary school principal, is seeking a spot on the Fremont City Council, representing Ward 4 in the southeast part of town.
Five candidates are seeking to replace Matt Bechtel, who decided not to seek reelection in Ward 4.
Ganem and Heineman have lived in Fremont for decades. Dave Heineman served on the Fremont City Council from 1990 to 1994.