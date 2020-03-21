Former college football star and wife accuse Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling

A former University of South Carolina football star and his wife, stopped Wednesday morning in western Nebraska while on a cross-country trip from Las Vegas to Columbia, South Carolina, have accused the Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling.
Marcus Lattimore’s wife, Miranda, said they were pulled over for going 80 in a 75 mph zone.
“Yes, we were speeding. But that does not warrant being taken out of our car, patted down, separated and put into two different vehicles, interrogated, accused of trafficking drugs and then we had to wait on a K-9 unit,” she posted on Twitter.
I’ve been racially profiled before, but the events that just went down in Kimball, Nebraska were unspeakable. I can’t even begin to describe the numbness I felt when an officer asked my husband and myself to step out of our vehicle because I was “shaking.” @MarcusLattimore— Miranda Lattimore (@MirandaLattimor) March 18, 2020
We were pulled over for going 80 mph in a 75 mph zone. Yes, we were speeding. But that does not warrant being taken out of our car, patted down, separated and put into two different vehicles, interrogated, accused of trafficking drugs and then we had to wait on a K-9 unit— Miranda Lattimore (@MirandaLattimor) March 18, 2020
to come inspect our vehicle. An hour later, we weren’t even given a speeding ticket. Five police officers and a K-9 unit all for going 5 miles over the limit.— Miranda Lattimore (@MirandaLattimor) March 18, 2020
Officer asks @MarcusLattimore, “any drugs in the car?”— Miranda Lattimore (@MirandaLattimor) March 18, 2020
“No sir”
“any weapons in the vehicle?”
“No.”
“Then why are you shaking?”
“Because I’m black.”
This. Just. Happened.
You have free articles remaining.
She said they were asked to step out of their vehicle because she was shaking.
Marcus Lattimore said an officer accused him of trafficking 30 pounds of cocaine and heroin, telling him: “Claim your drugs.” An hour later, they were allowed to go without receiving a speeding ticket.
“Five police officers and a K-9 unit all for going 5 miles over the limit,” Miranda Lattimore said.
She said she had been racially profiled before but described what happened near Kimball as “unspeakable.” They were shaken up but moving on after filing a formal complaint with the state patrol, which she said "have taken this very seriously.”
In a tweet, the state patrol said it was aware of the allegations involving a traffic stop Wednesday morning near Kimball. It did not name the Lattimores.
“NSP takes complaints seriously and has a thorough process to diligently review each case,” the post said.
We are aware of the allegations involving a traffic stop that occurred this morning near Kimball. NSP takes complaints seriously and has a thorough process to diligently review each case.— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2020
NSP is in contact with the motorists involved and the review process is already underway.
A state patrol spokesman said it was in contact with the motorists involved and a review was under way by Wednesday afternoon.
Marcus Lattimore played for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2010 to 2012 and was drafted into the NFL by the San Francisco 49ers, but never played a down because of a knee injury. He recently left a position within the Gamecocks' football program.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger