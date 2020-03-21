Former college football star and wife accuse Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling

A former University of South Carolina football star and his wife, stopped Wednesday morning in western Nebraska while on a cross-country trip from Las Vegas to Columbia, South Carolina, have accused the Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling.

Marcus Lattimore’s wife, Miranda, said they were pulled over for going 80 in a 75 mph zone.

“Yes, we were speeding. But that does not warrant being taken out of our car, patted down, separated and put into two different vehicles, interrogated, accused of trafficking drugs and then we had to wait on a K-9 unit,” she posted on Twitter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said they were asked to step out of their vehicle because she was shaking.

Marcus Lattimore said an officer accused him of trafficking 30 pounds of cocaine and heroin, telling him: “Claim your drugs.” An hour later, they were allowed to go without receiving a speeding ticket.

“Five police officers and a K-9 unit all for going 5 miles over the limit,” Miranda Lattimore said.

She said she had been racially profiled before but described what happened near Kimball as “unspeakable.” They were shaken up but moving on after filing a formal complaint with the state patrol, which she said "have taken this very seriously.”