Former college football star and wife accuse Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling
Former college football star and wife accuse Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling

A former University of South Carolina football star and his wife, stopped Wednesday morning in western Nebraska while on a cross-country trip from Las Vegas to Columbia, South Carolina, have accused the Nebraska State Patrol of racial profiling.

Marcus Lattimore’s wife, Miranda, said they were pulled over for going 80 in a 75 mph zone.

“Yes, we were speeding. But that does not warrant being taken out of our car, patted down, separated and put into two different vehicles, interrogated, accused of trafficking drugs and then we had to wait on a K-9 unit,” she posted on Twitter.

She said they were asked to step out of their vehicle because she was shaking.

Marcus Lattimore said an officer accused him of trafficking 30 pounds of cocaine and heroin, telling him: “Claim your drugs.” An hour later, they were allowed to go without receiving a speeding ticket.

“Five police officers and a K-9 unit all for going 5 miles over the limit,” Miranda Lattimore said.

She said she had been racially profiled before but described what happened near Kimball as “unspeakable.” They were shaken up but moving on after filing a formal complaint with the state patrol, which she said "have taken this very seriously.”

In a tweet, the state patrol said it was aware of the allegations involving a traffic stop Wednesday morning near Kimball. It did not name the Lattimores.

“NSP takes complaints seriously and has a thorough process to diligently review each case,” the post said.

A state patrol spokesman said it was in contact with the motorists involved and a review was under way by Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus Lattimore played for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2010 to 2012 and was drafted into the NFL by the San Francisco 49ers, but never played a down because of a knee injury. He recently left a position within the Gamecocks' football program.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

