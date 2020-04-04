Former Colfax County sheriff arrested after protection order served

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHUYLER — A few weeks after resigning from the role, former Colfax County Sheriff Paul J. Kruse was arrested Thursday.

Kruse was booked into the Butler County jail on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and discharge of a firearm, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers with the Schuyler Police Department allege that Kruse violated a protection order served March 17.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, Schuyler police responded to a call of shots fired inside a residence. The reporting party told dispatchers that they had locked themselves in a basement room and that Kruse was alone upstairs, according to the affidavit.

About 30 minutes later, law enforcement outside the house reached Kruse by cellphone. He then walked out of the house, arms raised, and was arrested.

According to court records, Kruse had been intoxicated on the living room couch when someone heard a loud bang. Investigators later found a bullet hole in the ceiling of the living room and a handgun on the coffee table with a box of ammunition next to it.

Police also confiscated a knife and other weapons, according to the affidavit.

