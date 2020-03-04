For the price of a southeast Lincoln home, you can own a golf course — with view of Chimney Rock

“It was just obvious to us we had to make a change here. And the golf course appeared to be the biggest culprit.”

After a special meeting later that month, the council voted unanimously in February to try to turn the public course private, either by selling it or leasing it, he said.

It was a bittersweet decision.

“It’s one of the best assets the city has, and we want to try to keep it intact,” the mayor said. “Regardless of lease or a sale, we want to make sure it stays a golf course.”

The course was built on the north edge of Bayard in 1991 by a private group that sold it to the city. It capitalized on the tourism traffic drawn to Chimney Rock, the 300-foot sandstone spire and national historic site, and it put people to work.

The course employed two year-round full-timers, who kept the grass green in the summer and serviced the equipment in the winter, and a half-dozen seasonal employees who helped them and ran the clubhouse.

In the end, that wasn’t enough to justify the city’s subsidy.

“We need more play,” Schmall said. “Demographics have changed. We need more people to go into the clubhouse and buy beer and food.”