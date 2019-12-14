For northeast Nebraska judge, sixth time's the charm

A few years prior to that, he was told he had the right temperament to be a judge. Meismer began thinking about it, deciding that it would be a good career change even though he loved being a defense attorney.

"It seemed like an opportunity to stay in the arena I like, but from a different angle," he said.

He first applied three or four years ago, admitting that he was too young at the time but wanted to learn what the judicial application process was like.

Then came more applications before he decided he didn't want to go through the emotionally draining process yet again.

Of course, on the wise counsel of his wife, he changed his mind, and now he's on the bench.

The adjustment will take some time. His first day on the bench was an eye-opener, he said, taking his seat and looking out on the courtroom to see everyone looking back, waiting on him to get things started.

Meisner thinks his experience as a public defender will benefit him. As a public defender, he said, he learned to bite his tongue in the courtroom. He also learned a lot about negotiating, even when not in a position of strength.