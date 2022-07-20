For couple living at epicenter, Sunday’s quake felt like an 'airliner landing in the pasture'

They were making breakfast for their grandkids when their house in the country started to shake.

Then it felt like it was moving, and Steve Siebecker thought he could hear some kind of rumble.

The seed dealer didn’t know what to think.

“Your mind is trying to process everything. At first, I thought I was going to look out the window and there would be an airliner landing in the pasture.”

But the commotion was coming from beneath their ground. Siebecker and his wife, Beth, live a few miles southwest of Superior, across the Kansas border near Diamond Road and 200th in Jewell County.

And that, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was the epicenter of Sunday’s magnitude 3.7 earthquake. It followed a smaller quake — with a magnitude of 2.4 — 10 days earlier and 130 miles to the south, near Junction City, Kansas.

Not a cause for concern, said Dan Blakeman, a Denver-based earthquake analyst with the Geological Survey.

“Oftentimes in the U.S., we just have an individual small quake,” he said. “And just as often, I think, we have what we call a little swarm, several earthquakes in the same spot. But none of that indicates there’s going to be a bigger earthquake.”

Sunday’s earthquake originated about 3 miles beneath the surface, so it’s considered a shallow quake, as are most in the eastern two-thirds of the country, Blakeman said.

“But the shallower they get, of course, the more likely people are to feel it.”

And the Siebeckers felt it, for about 20 to 30 seconds. It knocked photos off their shelves, shattering their frames. It shook wall-hangings loose.

It also spooked their grandkids.

“They were kind of scared,” Steve Siebecker said. “It shook them up.”