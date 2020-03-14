2019 FLOODS: 'You half blame yourself' — Mourning the cows in northeast Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All of that can be cleaned and repaired and, potentially, eligible for federal recovery funds. He took photos and submitted the applications and estimated he’s recouped about 25% of his losses.

“I’d rather fill out the papers than have to go through what I did. But a lot of people went through it worse. I’d rather not have to do either one.”

The cows turned out to be the hardest part.

He kept a herd near Monowi but couldn’t get to them immediately. He was buoyed when he finally did. “I’m tickled to death on that group of cows,” he said. “They had water and feed. They took care of themselves and I’ll give them cows a big pat on the back.”

But he lost half of the herd he kept near Verdel. He wouldn’t say how many, just that it was more than 100, including all of the calves.

He found some of the animals on the ground, caked in ice, and others had washed away. The cows were worth about $2,000 apiece, he said, the calves $400.

It’s not about the money, though. The suffering got to him. And this year, for the first time in at least 25 years, they didn’t put any animals on that land.