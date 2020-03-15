Their 150-acre hay meadow humbled them in August.

Part of it was providing again. Producing. Yielding more than enough nourishment to get their cows through the winter.

“And we were pretty amazed by that,” said Ann Kepler. “Regardless of everything that had happened, we were getting an overabundance of hay.”

That had seemed impossible just a few months earlier, when the same stretch of land — cradled by a bend in the Niobrara River in Keya Paha County — had shocked them.

Two days after the river surged, they’d found their field inundated by ice, as if a glacier 20 feet high, 200 yards wide and nearly a mile long had landed and shattered in chunks.

They worried it would never melt. And when it did, after well-timed rain and warm days, it revealed the damage it had done — the 4 miles of fence it took from them, and all of the trees, sand, sneakers, bridge planks and other debris it left behind.

Kepler and her husband, Billy, and their family got to work. And then a team of FFA members from Newcastle, Wyoming, showed up.

The family was grateful for the help. “What we got done with them in two afternoons probably would have taken us a week,” she said.

They rebuilt 2½ miles of fence. They picked up trash and piled up trees and scraped as much sand as they could. They were able to revive a little less than half of their meadow; 80 acres remained too wet, too close to the bend in the river, to support heavy equipment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When they tallied their expenses, the total reached more than $10,000, including materials and machinery hours. In May, they navigated the documentation required by federal flood recovery programs but haven’t seen any money yet. They’re not pushing, Kepler said, because they know the Farm Service Agency must be flooded with applications.

And then, over the summer, hay grew in the acres they’d saved. The quality didn’t compare to past years — heavy summer rains forced it to grow too fast, too tall — but the quantity was enough to feed their cows.

“We were able to not be short going into feeding this winter. There’s a lot of people in the Sandhills who didn’t get any hay put up on their meadows because they were under water all summer.”

They picked up the bales in August.

But the river wasn’t done surprising them. Fueled by a 7-inch rain, it surged again in early September, further swamping the 80 acres they hadn’t yet been able to clean.

This time, it was worse. A year ago, the frozen ground helped upstream trees hold tight against the current, Kepler said. But the ground was softer in September, and the flooding ripped them out whole, littering the hay meadow with elm and cedar and ponderosa pines, some of them fully intact, 80 feet from root ball to crown.

They’re still waiting for that part of their meadow to dry so they can clear the debris. But they don’t know what they will find, or whether it will provide: Those acres have been deprived of oxygen and sunlight for 12 months now.

And they also don’t know whether to expect any more surprises from the river.

“It’s been quite the year,” Kepler said. “I guess gun-shy would be a good word, because it’s hard to know what it’s going to do here.”

Photos, videos from 2019 Nebraska flooding

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.