2019 FLOODS: In Colfax County, signs of life on a hard-hit farm

The trip to Drew and Kristi Wolfe’s Colfax County farm isn’t easy — a rutted road out of Richland, gravel to their driveway, dirt to their house along the Platte River.

But a year ago, people kept coming. A U.S. senator. A state senator. The undersecretary of agriculture from Washington. The state ag director from Lincoln. The president of the Farm Bureau. The Cattlemen’s Association.

They all witnessed devastation beyond proportion, a farm hit so hard by flooding it took some time for Drew Wolfe to quantify the losses.

He can now. More than 1,000 cows killed. Better than half their ground now either under water, rendered sterile by sand, scoured out or pockmarked with holes and gullies.

“There’s over 500 acres that it would take heavy equipment to get it back,” he said.

He can talk about that loss, how the Platte shifted its very course a year ago, and instead of flowing past their farm, it now flows over it.

That’s 60 acres they’ll never get back. “It is the river now.”