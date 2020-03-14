2019 FLOODS: Fremont recovers from one crisis, braces for another

It’s been a year since Cherrie Beam-Callaway looked down on the sea of water over eastern Nebraska on a helicopter ride home to Fremont.

She and her husband had been in Omaha when floodwaters turned her town into an island.

Back home, the semi-retired, fifth-generation Nebraskan went to work at a makeshift distribution center, handing out clothing and cleaning supplies and compassion, joined by hundreds of others in her town on the Platte River.

“The disaster center itself was open a little over a month,” Beam-Callaway said last week. “Fremont kind of became a hub for the county and the surrounding towns.”

Looking back, it was a study in humanity, how people dealt with the psychological impact of the floods and their losses.

“The first three or four days, people just looked stunned, and the wonderful volunteers would just tell them what to do. After about a week, they’re crying and the shock is over and we went from telling them what to do to just stopping and hugging them.”

Those psychological losses aren’t so evident now, she said.

But part of the Fremont Lakes Recreational Area is still closed, levees are still damaged and some farmland is still not fit to plant.

