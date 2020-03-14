You are the owner of this article.
2019 FLOODS: Fremont recovers from one crisis, braces for another
2019 FLOODS: Fremont recovers from one crisis, braces for another

Fremont donation center

The Fremont auditorium became a donation center after last year’s floods and residents became both volunteers and shoppers as the town came together to help those in need. 

 Courtesy photo

It’s been a year since Cherrie Beam-Callaway looked down on the sea of water over eastern Nebraska on a helicopter ride home to Fremont.

She and her husband had been in Omaha when floodwaters turned her town into an island.

Back home, the semi-retired, fifth-generation Nebraskan went to work at a makeshift distribution center, handing out clothing and cleaning supplies and compassion, joined by hundreds of others in her town on the Platte River.

Cherrie Beam-Callaway

Cherrie Beam-Callaway

“The disaster center itself was open a little over a month,” Beam-Callaway said last week. “Fremont kind of became a hub for the county and the surrounding towns.”

Looking back, it was a study in humanity, how people dealt with the psychological impact of the floods and their losses.

“The first three or four days, people just looked stunned, and the wonderful volunteers would just tell them what to do. After about a week, they’re crying and the shock is over and we went from telling them what to do to just stopping and hugging them.”

Those psychological losses aren’t so evident now, she said.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Postcards from Fremont, a view from the water-logged ground

But part of the Fremont Lakes Recreational Area is still closed, levees are still damaged and some farmland is still not fit to plant.

“I’ve heard people talk about having trouble getting some of the funding promised to them and about homes they’ll never get back.”

The stress is still under the surface. A few weeks ago, it looked as if ice could jam again on the Platte.

Former Husker Rose saw Fremont flooding up close: 'The water was moving so fast'

“Everybody was talking about it,” she said. “It brought back memories of how many things are not fixed. And now we have another problem.”

The coronavirus.

Last week, an Omaha woman who played in a basketball tournament at the Fremont YMCA was diagnosed with the virus.

Fremont senator praises first responders, others in her community

Beam-Callaway doesn’t see as many cars on the streets. Businesses are starting to suffer.

“Here we are a year after the floods,” she said. “We’re all just hunkered down.”

Flooding near Fremont prompts evacuations

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

