2019 FLOODS: Black Hawk helicopter crew recalls harrowing rescue of capsized first responders

FREMONT — In the darkness, the Black Hawk helicopter hovered over the turbulent waters of the Elkhorn River.
Seven first responders needed to be rescued, but this wouldn’t be a simple mission.
The helicopter crew was battling 50 mph winds. Nearby power lines posed a threat, and in the darkness, the pilots could see no landmarks.
Time passed as fast as the cold, debris-filled river as pilots wondered if they’d have enough fuel to rescue all of the men.
Crew members recall the mission’s challenges and the decision to try to pull all seven men up 75 feet to safety.
“We decided this is a ‘no-fail mission,’” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Josh Schaaf, the pilot in command. “We have to try.”
It was March 14, 2019, and the helicopter crew already had conducted five or six rescue missions when members got a text from the joint operations center of the Nebraska Army National Guard: Two first-responder boats had capsized.
At the time, the Black Hawk crew was working west of Columbus, about 60 miles away.
Nearing Arlington, they looked for the first responders.
“The power was out everywhere in that area, so it was very dark and the whole area was flooded with water, so everything looked like an ocean," Schaaf said. "The nice part about that was the firefighters were shining flashlights all over the place, so they were like a beacon we could go directly to.”
But because the first responders were directly under a set of power lines, their rescue was dangerous.
It’s been a year since Cherrie Beam-Callaway looked down on the sea of water over eastern Nebraska on a helicopter ride home to Fremont.
At the same time, the crew and copter were battling high winds over flowing water without a field of reference.
The crew formed a rescue plan.
“Everything was stacked against it, because of all the complications,” said Staff Sgt. Lawrence Lind, a flight medic.
Normally, Lind would have been lowered to help secure the imperiled person into the rescue seat that would lift them up to the helicopter.
But lowering Lind would have taken more time, and with the fuel situation, the team had to act quickly. It lowered only the seat to the firefighters.
“I don’t think we would have done that with your average, everyday civilian, but these were trained first responders we were picking up and they’re smart enough to figure out a new piece of equipment,” Schaaf said.
Rescued one at a time, the men in the river first sent up those who’d been in the water the longest.
The rescue seat has a safety clip, but those being rescued had neither the time nor dexterity in their cold hands to hook it.
“So a lot of them, all they did was sit on the seat and bear hug the seat on the way up,” said Spc. Aaron Winberg, the crew chief.
And as the men tried to get on the seat in the rushing water, they’d sometimes get swept 20 or 30 feet behind the aircraft, meaning Winberg would have to drag them through the water until they got about 10 feet up.
The cold men were beyond shivering, Lind said.
“They were all in some stage of hypothermia,” he said. “These guys are volunteers. They don’t have the nice rescue suits that you probably should have when you’re doing something like that.”
Lind handed out a couple of blankets as Schaaf and the pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Dooley, continued to keep the helicopter aloft.
“Nate is sitting here watching the fuel gauge fall like a rock,” Schaaf said. “We’re seriously considering how many more people we have (to rescue) vs. how much fuel as to whether we could only take half.”
They decided they were close enough, and once they got all of the first responders into the aircraft, they immediately headed for the Fremont Municipal Airport.
Lind texted the joint operations center that they were headed to the airport and to have ambulances ready for seven people.
The crew saw the flashing lights of rescue squads coming through town as they headed toward the airport.
The rescued men were rushed to Methodist Fremont Health, and Schaaf coordinated the aircraft’s refueling, as they still had to finish the men’s job.
The crew went to the site where the first responders had intended to go — a house with occupants, included at least one child, where the basement walls were said to be collapsing.
This time, Lind was lowered into a small, fenced area on the side of the house. He stepped just inside the front door, where he was met by a man.
“He indicated that he or nobody else in the house would care to be rescued via helicopter,” Lind said. “They wanted to take their pets, and there were several pets."
Lind said he heard children, but couldn’t determine how many there might have been because it was dark. He asked to take them, but the man refused.
So the crew flew back to Columbus to rescue others. The people in the house were rescued the next day by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission boat.
Crew members later saw some of the rescued first responders at a ceremony in Lincoln, where Gov. Pete Ricketts honored Nebraskans who helped save lives during the flood.
The first responders expressed their thanks, adding that they were only in the hospital for a couple hours before most of them were released — and went back to work.
“A couple of them were more open to talk about it than others, but were very convinced they were going to die there,” Lind said. “They really thought that was the end of it for them, and so they were very grateful.”
The men don’t consider themselves to be heroes.
“We’re not special,” Lind said, “because if it wouldn’t have been our aircraft, it would have been the other aircraft that would have done the exact same thing.”
