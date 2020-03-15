2019 FLOODS: Black Hawk helicopter crew recalls harrowing rescue of capsized first responders

The crew went to the site where the first responders had intended to go — a house with occupants, included at least one child, where the basement walls were said to be collapsing.

This time, Lind was lowered into a small, fenced area on the side of the house. He stepped just inside the front door, where he was met by a man.

“He indicated that he or nobody else in the house would care to be rescued via helicopter,” Lind said. “They wanted to take their pets, and there were several pets."

Lind said he heard children, but couldn’t determine how many there might have been because it was dark. He asked to take them, but the man refused.

So the crew flew back to Columbus to rescue others. The people in the house were rescued the next day by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission boat.

Crew members later saw some of the rescued first responders at a ceremony in Lincoln, where Gov. Pete Ricketts honored Nebraskans who helped save lives during the flood.

The first responders expressed their thanks, adding that they were only in the hospital for a couple hours before most of them were released — and went back to work.