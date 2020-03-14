2019 FLOODS: Behind the badge in Boyd County: ‘We didn’t stop’

Boyd County recovered slowly, he said, but it’s still not back to normal. The bridge across the Niobrara south of Naper is still gone and could be for a few more years. The county couldn’t restore a supply of drinking water until September, though a little more than two months after the flood, it tied its system into a trio of irrigation wells to put something in the pipes.

You couldn’t drink it, Wrede said, but you could finally wash clothes and shower — though it did leave a sandy residue in the tub.

As winter turned to spring and the anniversary approached, the sheriff watched the river, and was relieved by its behavior.

“Earlier, I was scared to death we were going to have another one,” he said. “I wouldn't want to go through it again.”

But there was a small but unlikely blessing during the hardest days, when Wrede and other officers were solely focused on the flood.

The usual suspects seemed to take it easy on them.

“I think all the criminals were probably helping the people who needed it. And I think they knew we were probably tired, and we weren’t going to put up with them.”

