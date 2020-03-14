You are the owner of this article.
2019 FLOODS: Behind the badge in Boyd County: 'We didn't stop'
Wear a badge for nearly 45 years, like Chuck Wrede has, and you learn the rhythm in the role of rural Nebraska law officer.

“Domestics, drunk driving, cattle in the road,” the Boyd County sheriff said last week. “Papers to serve and taxes to collect.”

But the familiar and predictable job description abruptly changed a year ago March 13, when he got a call from the sheriff in neighboring Knox County:

Water was surrounding a home near Verdel, trapping those inside. Can you help?

“He couldn’t get to them, so we got them out,” Wrede said.

And then another call. Lazy River Acres along the Missouri River was filling up, too.

Wrede helped carry the stranded to higher ground. “We hauled 19 out of there, in the front of a tractor loader. We dragged cars out with a tractor.”

Another call, this one at 3 a.m. A rancher checking his cows was stranded in a tractor. Wrede showed up in a flat-bottomed boat.

He was home by 5 a.m., when the most critical call came: The Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River had failed, a wall of water and ice was released and a man was missing.

Spencer Dam

The failure of the Spencer Dam unleashed an 11-foot wall of water and ice last March that swept away the Angels’ Straw Bale Saloon and owner Kenny Angel.

“And from then on, we went 24/7,” he said. “Probably the first four days, we didn’t stop. And from then on, we went from daylight to dark, or later, for the next month.”

The broken dam hit Boyd County hard, severing its water supply, sweeping away a home and bar immediately downstream, washing out roads and bridges, keeping Wrede and his deputies on duty.

They divided their time between rescue calls and searching for Kenny Angel, the 71-year-old co-owner of Angels’ Straw Bale Saloon, who disappeared when the dam gave way.

Desperation and danger in search for man missing in the Niobrara

But it was dangerous work. The downstream riverbanks were strewn with ice chunks towering 35 feet high and riddled with craters and crevices.

“We were crazy to be on top of that. I looked at a couple of firemen and said, ‘It’s time to get the hell out of here.’”

Still, they kept looking. First responders, volunteers, family and friends, searching on foot, in side-by-side utility vehicles and from the air, finally reaching remnants of Angel’s house and the bar about 5 miles downstream.

They found the roof of the saloon, a scattering of stools, whiskey, beer and the bar’s taxidermied bear. But they never found Angel, or the pickups, car and Suburban that disappeared from the bar’s riverside lot.

The Niobrara had swallowed them. And so much more.

“Every landowner is missing something along that river,” Wrede said. “I’d venture to say all the way up and down the river, probably 50% of the population had some type of damage.”

Disappearing act: The woman who didn’t want to be found, the community that tried anyway

Boyd County recovered slowly, he said, but it’s still not back to normal. The bridge across the Niobrara south of Naper is still gone and could be for a few more years. The county couldn’t restore a supply of drinking water until September, though a little more than two months after the flood, it tied its system into a trio of irrigation wells to put something in the pipes.

You couldn’t drink it, Wrede said, but you could finally wash clothes and shower — though it did leave a sandy residue in the tub.

As winter turned to spring and the anniversary approached, the sheriff watched the river, and was relieved by its behavior.

“Earlier, I was scared to death we were going to have another one,” he said. “I wouldn't want to go through it again.”

But there was a small but unlikely blessing during the hardest days, when Wrede and other officers were solely focused on the flood.

The usual suspects seemed to take it easy on them.

“I think all the criminals were probably helping the people who needed it. And I think they knew we were probably tired, and we weren’t going to put up with them.”

In Boyd County, 52 criminal charges for hundreds of dead cattle

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

