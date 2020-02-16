Flooding near Fremont prompts evacuations

Two people were rescued from a cabin near Fremont on Saturday night as flood waters from the Platte River infiltrated the area, according to Dodge County officials.

The Fremont Rural Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Fremont Fire, Life Net for Lights and the Waterloo Fire Department assisted with the rescue near County Road 19 along the Platte River, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

Both people who were rescued from the cabin, which became surrounded by 4 to 5 feet of water just before 8 p.m., were transported to the hospital in good condition.

In response to the flooding along the Platte River, the American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont at First Lutheran Church, 3200 Military Ave.

Dodge County officials reported flooding from ice jams near Big Island Road and Inglewood at 5 p.m.

The weather service said river fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet are possible as ice moves through the river. A flood advisory has been issued for central Dodge, wester Douglas and northeastern Saunders County until 5 p.m. Sunday.

