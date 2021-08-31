Flood warning issued in northeast Nebraska as some areas see up to 6 inches of rain

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning, leaving heavy rain, flooding and even some road damage in their wake.

A flood warning was issued for more than a dozen counties in northeast Nebraska after as much as 6 inches fell in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Street flooding was reported in Fremont, which had one of the highest official rain totals, with nearly 4 inches as of 8 a.m. Omaha, which was not in a flood warning, received 2.64 inches, while Columbus, which also was not included in the warning, had nearly 1.8 inches.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that heavy rain caused "significant damage" to Nebraska 1 just east of Murray in Cass County.

A photo the department posted on Twitter showed a section of the approach to a viaduct collapsed, causing officials to have to close the road and detour traffic onto Nebraska 66 and U.S. 34. The department said contractors were already onsite and working on repairs.