Flood warning issued in northeast Nebraska as some areas see up to 6 inches of rain

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning, leaving heavy rain, flooding and even some road damage in their wake.
A flood warning was issued for more than a dozen counties in northeast Nebraska after as much as 6 inches fell in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.
Street flooding was reported in Fremont, which had one of the highest official rain totals, with nearly 4 inches as of 8 a.m. Omaha, which was not in a flood warning, received 2.64 inches, while Columbus, which also was not included in the warning, had nearly 1.8 inches.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that heavy rain caused "significant damage" to Nebraska 1 just east of Murray in Cass County.
A photo the department posted on Twitter showed a section of the approach to a viaduct collapsed, causing officials to have to close the road and detour traffic onto Nebraska 66 and U.S. 34. The department said contractors were already onsite and working on repairs.
Lincoln did not see as much rain, with 0.88 inches recorded at the airport as of 8 a.m., but it was briefly in a severe thunderstorm warning, as were other nearby cities, including Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury and Falls City. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that there were reports of tree debris and even downed trees in roadways.
Tuesday's rain gave the city exactly 2 inches over the past three days. That was more than in the previous four weeks combined.
The rain that fell Sunday and Tuesday pushed Lincoln's August precipitation total to 3.41 inches, slightly above the average of 3.32 inches. It's the first time Lincoln has seen above-average precipitation in a month since March.
The extended forecast calls for small rain chances every day through Saturday morning, with the best chance Thursday night. Temperatures are forecast to be around or slightly above average, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
PhotoFiles: It's a Twister! Nebraska tornadoes through history
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.