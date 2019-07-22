Four months after flooding in March washed out a large section of the roadway and damaged a bridge, traffic is again flowing on Nebraska 39 south of Genoa.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reopened the highway between U.S. 30 and Genoa last week.
Work will continue to repair the bridge, so motorists will be reduced to a single lane temporary road, controlled by traffic signals, through mid-November.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad and subcontractor Van Kirk Brothers of Sutton were awarded the emergency contract to replace the washed out portion of the highway north of the Loup River.
Simon Construction Co. of North Platte received the nearly $3 million emergency contract to construct the temporary road and replace the damaged bridge.