Floating Playground

The 130-foot-by-130-foot floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area is part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Venture Parks concept.

 NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

LOUISVILLE — There's good news for kids of all ages who were waiting to enjoy the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area.

The playground, located on Lake No. 2, is open for the season. It offers a climbing wall, monkey bars, various slides, a trampoline, launch pad and more.

It was installed last summer as part of a new Venture Parks project bringing unique features to a select group of parks along the Platte River.

The pieces were deflated and stored during the offseason and were only recently put onto the water to avoid flood damage, said Cara Pesek, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Admission for a 90-minute session is $18 for guests ages 13 and older and $13 for youths ages 6-12. Sessions begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased 30 minutes prior to each session.

Life jackets are required and are available for use as part of the admission fee. Lifeguards are on duty.

The playground is expected to be open through Labor Day.

