Fist fight between Lincoln men escalated to fatal shooting in Omaha, authorities say

OMAHA -- A fatal shooting near a Capitol District restaurant grew out of a fistfight between the alleged shooter and his former wife’s boyfriend, an assistant Douglas County attorney said Wednesday.

Marlon E. Miranda Jr., 27, of Lincoln is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He is accused of shooting Jose Santos Parra Juarez, 26, who also lived in Lincoln, about 2 a.m. June 13 near 12th and Davenport Streets in downtown Omaha.

During a bail hearing Thursday, prosecutor Josh Baumann said Miranda and Juarez got into a fight inside the Epoca Cantina. Miranda left and returned with a gun, allegedly shooting Juarez after he exited the restaurant, according to the prosecutor.

Miranda then grabbed his ex-wife, Sharon Miranda, 25, of Lincoln, by the hair and “banged her head into a brick wall,” Baumann said. An off-duty Bellevue police officer working security in the area then shot Miranda.

Miranda and Juarez were both taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where Juarez was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to an Omaha police report. Miranda, who appeared in court using a walker, was released from the hospital on Monday and booked into the Douglas County Jail.