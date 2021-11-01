First significant snow of season measures 7 inches in parts of Nebraska

Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska missed out on the snow that blanketed much of the rest of the state Monday morning.

A strip of counties in central and western Nebraska were in a winter weather advisory through Monday afternoon, and the National Weather Service had reports of up to 7 inches of snow near North Platte. Accumulating snow was reported from Scottsbluff to Clay Center, with the heaviest amounts in southwest Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle.

Grant, in Perkins County, reported 7.5 inches of snow, with 7 inches reported in Lemoyne along Lake McConaughy.

Snow totals of 6 inches were reported in Lodgepole, Gurley and near Lisco, the National Weather Service reported.

Road surfaces remained warm enough that the snowfall caused few travel problems.

The Lincoln Airport reported 0.07 inches of rain Monday, but Lincoln didn't see any snow other than a few flurries.

The blast of winter-like weather comes after Lincoln saw a warm October, with an average temperature that was nearly 3 degrees above normal.