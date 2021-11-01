First significant snow of season measures 7 inches in parts of Nebraska

Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska missed out on the snow that blanketed much of the rest of the state Monday morning.
A strip of counties in central and western Nebraska were in a winter weather advisory through Monday afternoon, and the National Weather Service had reports of up to 7 inches of snow near North Platte. Accumulating snow was reported from Scottsbluff to Clay Center, with the heaviest amounts in southwest Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle.
Grant, in Perkins County, reported 7.5 inches of snow, with 7 inches reported in Lemoyne along Lake McConaughy.
Snow totals of 6 inches were reported in Lodgepole, Gurley and near Lisco, the National Weather Service reported.
Road surfaces remained warm enough that the snowfall caused few travel problems.
The Lincoln Airport reported 0.07 inches of rain Monday, but Lincoln didn't see any snow other than a few flurries.
The blast of winter-like weather comes after Lincoln saw a warm October, with an average temperature that was nearly 3 degrees above normal.
The rain falling Monday also continues a wet pattern that started last month. Lincoln has now received about 3.2 inches of rain in the past 10 days, and the 4.04 inches that fell in October was 1.9 inches above average.
The city is now in for the coldest weather it's seen in more than 6 months, with high temperatures holding in the low-40s Monday and the upper-40s Tuesday and Wednesday before rebounding into the 50s.
Photos: First snow hits much of Nebraska
Highway 26 Ash Hollow
Highway 26 west of Scottsbluff
I-80 North Platte exit
I-80 Lexington exit
Nebraska 25 south of Wallace
I-80 west of Kearney
I-80 Grand Island Locust Street
Watch Now: Snowfall at Hastings office of National Weather Service
I-80 at Aurora exit
I-80 at Beaver Crossing exit
U.S. 77 at Cortland
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.