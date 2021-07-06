First responder to arrive at home where deck collapsed describes chaos of many partygoers leaving scene

The first responder to arrive to the rural Fillmore County home where a deck collapsed at a Fourth of July party, injuring at least 17 people, said the initial challenge was determining exactly what emergency crews were dealing with.

Tracey Landenberger, the police chief and volunteer fire chief in Sutton, responded to the flood of 911 calls after the deck on the ranch-style home located a few miles northeast of town collapsed under the weight of dancing young adults just after midnight, the structure and occupants falling 10 to 12 feet onto people standing below.

As he drove toward the property — located on County Road D among the small communities of Sutton, Grafton and Henderson — Landenberger said he encountered a half-mile-long stream of cars leaving the scene.

"It was really kind of chaotic just trying to get through the vehicle traffic, as well as the pedestrians running around, to try to get up to the house to figure out what in the world we even had," he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

The scene at the house was no less chaotic.

Landenberger said he arrived to find 50 to 100 young adults "running around the front yard," some carrying their injured, bleeding friends to nearby cars.