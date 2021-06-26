Fireworks sellers don't expect sales to skyrocket despite new Nebraska law allowing bottle rockets and more

"You can get the same stuff in Nebraska," he said.

It's unclear what affect the new laws — which level the playing field between the state and its southeastern neighbor — will have on I-29 tourism or on Nebraska's economy.

It is clear that the relaxed regulations aren't playing much of a role in the operations of Christopher Cantrell, the state's fire marshal.

Cantrell said his office has largely left fireworks law enforcement up to municipalities since about 2010, when the Fire Marshal's Office and Nebraska State Patrol stopped implementing checkpoints near the state's southeastern border.

In Lincoln, where the sale of fireworks is only permitted July 3-4, bottle rockets remain illegal.

The new laws don't present any new concerns, Cantrell said. But his office's old concerns haven't faded.

"We would stress that local conditions, local regulations and really good ol' Nebraska common sense should really guide people's use of fireworks," Cantrell said, later noting annual worries.

"But in general, the State Fire Marshal Agency is always concerned about fire safety and firework safety regardless of what types of consumer fireworks are being sold," he said.