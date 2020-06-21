Fireworks allowed at six state rec areas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fireworks will be allowed at six state recreation areas July 4 this year, including Liebers Point at Branched Oak.

Other SRAs to allow fireworks from 8 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July are Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train. Signs at the areas will indicate designated firework sites. Fireworks anywhere else at any state area is not allowed.

Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska are allowed. People must put expended fireworks in appropriate containers.

Guests are encouraged to follow guidelines on social distancing, gathering size and hygiene because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A park entry permit is necessary for any vehicle entering a state recreation area.

