Fireworks allowed at six Nebraska state recreation areas this Fourth of July

Doniphan celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks at the Nebraska Trapshooting Association Homegrounds. (The Independent / Brandon Summers)
Though fireworks will be allowed at six state recreation areas July 4, officials are urging extra caution due to dry conditions.
Visitors will be allowed to set off fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 at Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train state recreation areas, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Nebraska Game and Parks is urging extra caution when lighting fireworks this year because of dry conditions across the state and the risk of wildfire, the release said.
When you think of the 4th of July you think of pool parties, hamburgers, hot dogs and, obviously, fireworks! Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska are permitted, and visitors must dispose of used fireworks in appropriate containers.
Use of fireworks is not allowed at other state areas or outside of the designated time period, and designated fireworks sites will be clearly marked, the release said.
PhotoFiles: Independence Day parades near Lincoln
Girl in patriotic top hat, 2014
Grace Preciado, 6, rides blinded by her festive top hat in the East Campus Community Organization holiday parade on Friday, July 4, 2014, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
5-year-old rides trike in parade, 2014
Connor Hall, 5, rides with his balloons in the parade during the East Campus Community Organization holiday celebration on July 4, 2014, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Mother and daughter at Waverlyfest, 2014
Natalie Lenz and her 2-year-old daughter, Chloe, watch the festivities on July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Seward Grand Parade, 2019
Seward's color guard marches during Seward's grand parade celebrating the Fourth of July in 2019.
Journal Star file photo
Pre-parade pose from 4-year-old, 2004
Whitney Jolliffe, 4, is all decked out before getting on her bike for a neighborhood Fourth of July parade in 2004.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Vehicle at Seward Grand Parade, 2019
A small vehicle navigates the route at Seward's Grand Parade on July 4, 2019, celebrating the Fourth of July.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Tractors at Seward parade, 2018
Byron Luebbe drives one of a long line of tractors during Seward's Fourth of July parade in 2018.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
East Campus July 4th parade, 2017
Harrison Jones (right) and his little brother, Hank Jones, drive a toy car during the East Campus parade in 2017.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bike riders at 2013 parade
Youngsters dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July ride down the street during a parade near Idylwild Park on July 4, 2013.
MEGAN FARMER/Lincoln Journal Star
Abraham Lincoln portrayal at July Fourth parade, 2013
Rachel Witkovski looks at her husband, Marc Witkovski, who is playing the part of Abraham Lincoln while celebrating Independence Day in 2013 near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Fourth of July Parade at Idylwild Park, 2013
Youngsters dress in red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day fill the street near in a parade near Idylwild Park in 2013.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Horses at Seward Grand Parade, 2012
Members of the Seward County Sheriff's Posse ride down the street past large John Deere tractors as they prepare for the Seward Grand Parade on July 4, 2012.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Pair at Seward Grand Parade, 2012
Dustin Schlake (left) and Patrick Gilson get into the spirit at the Seward Grand Parade on July 4, 2012.
Journal Star file photo
High Street Independence Day parade, 1986
Russell Meyer, 6, and Amy Knight, 10, lead a High Street parade in Lincoln on July 4, 1986.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Doll and candy at Seward Grand Parade, 2012
A baby doll is abandoned in favor of candy thrown by the Seward Grand Parade participants on July 4, 2012 in Seward.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bike Riders at Indian Village parade, 2015
Uncle Sam leads the parade through the Indian Village neighborhood during the annual Fourth of July Parade in 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Getting wet at Waverlyfest parade, 2014
Seven-year-old Jace Kroger of Waverly gets a little more than candy as a fire truck hoses him and others down on July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Girl in patriotic glasses, 2014
Decked-out in her stylish Stars and Stripes sunglasses, 7-year-old Kaylee Elliott watches as Motega Clancy of Lincoln catches candy from a Raymond Rural Fire District fire truck on July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Girl and mother in parade, 2013
Gypsy Anton, 2, sits on her mother Jenny Anton's lap while riding along in a parade to celebrate the 237th anniversary of Independence Day on July 4, 2013, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Clown at 2003 parade in Ralston
Phill Harris walks the Ralston Independence Day parade in his clown costume on July 4, 2003.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Independence Day parade, 1995
Children attending a daycare in Lincoln get a jump on the Fourth of July with a parade in 1995.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Uncle Sam at Indian Village parade, 2015
David McCreary assumes his annual role as Uncle Sam, leading the Indian Village Fourth of July Parade with a pack of children on decorated bicycles on July 4, 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Three-year-old at 2017 East Campus parade
Aliya Wieting, 3, rides in a decorated wagon during the East Campus July 4th Parade in 2017 at Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
1-year-old rides in East Campus parade, 2014
Morgan Halsted, 1, rides in the East Campus Community Organization holiday parade on July 4, 2014, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Captain America kid, East Campus July 4th Parade, 2017
Silas Moore, age 4, dresses up as superhero Captain America for the East Campus Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2017, at Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Waverly High School band members at parade, 2014
Waverly High School band members Maggie Geiler (from left), Skye Wellman, Hunter Buresh, Owen Martin and Josh Post play patriotic tunes as they sit on the end of a flatbed trailer July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Grandparent, grandchildren ready for parade, 2001
Eileen Lippold is ready for the annual Fourth of July parade in Waverly in 2001, with help from her grandchildren Kody Lundy, 11, holding Kole Fillmore, 2, in the driver's seat, and (from left) Megan Lippold, 10; Korey Fillmore, 8; Taylor Lippold, 4; and Koby Fillmore, 2.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Colonial honor guard at Seward parade, 2017
Dressed in Colonial era uniforms, this honor guard was one of the first groups to march in Seward's Fourth of July parade in 2017.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
We want candy, 2014
Sisters Jaylee, 10, (center) and Ryane Cowen, 5, yell for candy during the grand parade at the 146th annual Seward Fourth of July celebration in 2014.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Kids on scooters at July 4 celebration, 2016
Ben Warner (left) and Hudson Wright, both 5, ride their decorated scooters in the parade during the July Fourth celebration in 2016, at Trendwood Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Girl at East Campus July Fourth parade, 2017
Morgan Halsted, 4, preparess to throw candy to the parade spectators during the East Campus July Fourth parade on July 4, 2017, at Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
7-year-old at East Campus parade, 2017
Lucy Mayeux, 7, shows off her decorative eyelashes at the East Campus July Fourth parade at Idylwild Park in 2017.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Tricycle girl at 2013 Independence Day
Nadja Madden, 3, rides her tricycle on Apple Street during a celebration for the 237th anniversary of Independence Day in 2013, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bubbles and boy at Indian Village parade, 2015
Jonah Rabe waves from a wagon that is outfitted with a bubble machine and pulled by his grandfather during the Indian Village Fourth of July Parade in 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Operation Homecoming parade, 1991
A 155mm self-propelled howitzer rumbles down O Street during the Operation Homecoming parade on July 4, 1991.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Parade watchers at Operation Homecoming, 1991
Harry and Ruth Robinson watch the Operation Homecoming parade on July 4, 1991.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Squirts on Fourth of July, 2000
Eight-year-olds Steven Perkins, Andrew Koranda and Jake Suhr relish their roles as crowd-coolers as they make their way along the parade route in Seward on July 4, 2000.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Cooling off during Friend parade, 2008
The Friend Fire Department cools off Jordyn Ratkovec (left), and brothers Colten and Skyler during the annual Fourth of July parade in Friend in 2008.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Waiting for candy in Seward, 2017
With plastics bags at the ready, a group of youngsters awaits candy treats as a group of tractors head westbound down Seward Street on July 4, 2017, during the annual Fourth of July parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!