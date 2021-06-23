Fireworks allowed at six Nebraska state recreation areas this Fourth of July

Though fireworks will be allowed at six state recreation areas July 4, officials are urging extra caution due to dry conditions.

Visitors will be allowed to set off fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 at Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train state recreation areas, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Nebraska Game and Parks is urging extra caution when lighting fireworks this year because of dry conditions across the state and the risk of wildfire, the release said.

Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska are permitted, and visitors must dispose of used fireworks in appropriate containers.

Use of fireworks is not allowed at other state areas or outside of the designated time period, and designated fireworks sites will be clearly marked, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.