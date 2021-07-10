Finals Rodeo: Two Lincoln-area qualifiers thrilled for chance to compete close to home

Some 1,700 competitors will be converging on Lincoln for the National High School Finals Rodeo, but only a few will be right at home -- close enough to ride into the Lancaster Event Center on horseback.

Malcolm High School graduate Hadley Teut and Raymond Central grad Ellie Hula – both barrel racers – earned their chance to compete for a world championship next week with countless friends and family cheering them on.

Teut will represent Team Kansas, while Hula will ride for Team Iowa. Both said they qualified out of state, in part, because the points-earning rodeos were in many cases closer to home than those in Nebraska.

In fact, the easternmost representative on Team Nebraska hails from Bloomfield, with most of the Cornhusker State contingent coming to Lincoln from west of Grand Island.

Get to know the unofficial hosts of the big show in Lincoln this month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.