Finals Rodeo: Teut competing in third High School Finals event

Like almost all of the competitors in this month’s National High School Finals Rodeo, Hadley Teut has rodeo roots.

Her dad, Todd Teut, competed in rodeo from an early age and hasn’t stopped, nowadays teaming up with his daughter in team roping competitions.

While team roping might be her favorite event, her only focus in the coming days will be racing barrels in the world’s largest rodeo.

Teut, whose family lives on an acreage west of Lincoln and near Emerald, earned one of the four qualifying spots in the event representing Team Kansas. Now, after competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming and Oklahoma the last two years, Teut is prepping for a homecoming.

“I honestly think it’s the coolest thing ever,” said Teut of the chance to climb on her palomino mare, Cheeto, and ride into the arena in front of friends and family who rarely get to see her do her thing.

“They get to watch me compete against the best in the world.”

Teut has plenty of experience on the big stage. She qualified last year in goat tying and two years ago in team roping. As a younger cowgirl, she won the short go-round in breakaway roping at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, just missing a top-10 finish.