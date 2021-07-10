Finals Rodeo: A look at the events and past champions

The top four in each event at the state level qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, where each contestant competes in his or her event at least twice.

The National High School Finals Rodeo features 12 long go-rounds divided into a first half and second half.

Which go-round a contestant draws in the first half (Sunday night through Wednesday morning) determines which go-round they compete in later in the week (Wednesday night through Saturday morning). For example, if a contestant draws the opening night go-round, they'll automatically be placed in the final long go-round on the last day of the competition. By reversing draws for first and second go-rounds, each contestant will compete in one morning performance and one evening performance.

After the long go-rounds, the top 20 in each event advance to the short go-round on the final night of the competition. Champions are determined by their three-round combined times or scores.

ALL-AROUND

Cowboys and cowgirls who reach the short go-round in multiple events earn points toward all-around honors.

RECENT ALL-AROUND COWBOYS

2020 – Mason Stuller, Oregon