Finals Rodeo: A look at the events and past champions
Finals Rodeo: A look at the events and past champions

The top four in each event at the state level qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, where each contestant competes in his or her event at least twice.

The National High School Finals Rodeo features 12 long go-rounds divided into a first half and second half.

Which go-round a contestant draws in the first half (Sunday night through Wednesday morning) determines which go-round they compete in later in the week (Wednesday night through Saturday morning). For example, if a contestant draws the opening night go-round, they'll automatically be placed in the final long go-round on the last day of the competition. By reversing draws for first and second go-rounds, each contestant will compete in one morning performance and one evening performance.

After the long go-rounds, the top 20 in each event advance to the short go-round on the final night of the competition. Champions are determined by their three-round combined times or scores.

ALL-AROUND

Cowboys and cowgirls who reach the short go-round in multiple events earn points toward all-around honors.

RECENT ALL-AROUND COWBOYS

2020 – Mason Stuller, Oregon

2019 – Jace Logan, Colorado

2018 – Trae Smith, Idaho

2017 – Stetson Wright, Utah

2016 – Colt Papy, Florida

RECENT ALL-AROUND COWGIRLS

2020 – Kylie Conner, Louisiana

2019 – McKenna Coronado, Utah

2018 – McKenna Coronado, Utah

2017 – Shay Hough, Wyoming

2016 – Jayde Atkins, Nebraska

BAREBACK RIDING

Hold on for 8 seconds, and judges will score your ride (50 points based off the rider, the other 50 based off the horse). Just one hand holds on. If your free hand touches the horse, there's no score. High score wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 – Mason Stuller, Oregon

2019 – Kennan Hayes, Colorado

2018 – Daylon Swearingen, New York

2017 – Payton Lackey, Texas

2016 – Jess Pope, Kansas

BARREL RACING

Cowgirls must complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels. Fastest time wins. Any barrel knocked over adds a 5-second penalty.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Jade Rindisbacher, Utah

2019 – Macee McAllister, Utah

2018 – Amanda Butler, Utah

2017 – Elle Eagles, Colorado

2016 – Alex Odle, Colorado

BREAKAWAY ROPING

In mere seconds, cowgirls rope a calf and stop their horse, with the clock stopping when the rope breaks free of the saddle. Fastest time wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Josey "Hooter" Murphy, Louisiana

2019 - Dallie Bastian, Utah

2018 - Cassie Miller, Arizona

2017 - Brighton Bauman, Florida

2016 - Sarah Angelone, Virginia

BULL RIDING

Like bareback riding, it's an 8-second challenge for cowboys to hold on with one hand. High score wins, so a quick-twitch bull with sudden moves earns you a bonus.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Kolby Stelly, Louisiana

2019 - Caden Bunch, Oklahoma

2018 - Cole Skender, Arkansas

2017 - Trey Holston, Kansas

2016 - Judd Herbert, Louisiana

CUTTING

Cowboys and cowgirls will have 2½ minutes to work a herd of cattle on horseback, with judges awarding points or taking them away based on performance. Competition is separate from other events.

RECENT BOYS WINNERS

2020 – Carson Ray, Texas

2019 – Chaser Crouch, Texas

2018 – Carson Ray, Texas

2017 – Chaser Crouch, Texas

2016 – Buster Mendenhall Jr., Oklahoma

RECENT GIRLS WINNERS

2020 - Jaycee Lowery, Tennessee

2019 - Ryann Packard, Texas

2018 - McKenna Coronado, Utah

2017 - Jaime Lynn Lucas, Texas

2016 - Kadee Belle Hall, Oklahoma

GOAT TYING

Once cowgirls dismount their horse, they must catch the tied-up goat, flank it and tie three legs together. Time stops when they throw up their hands, but the goat must stay down for 6 more seconds. Quick time wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Madalyn Richards, Texas

2019 - Taitum Thomas, Oklahoma

2018 - Erryn Hodson, Utah

2017 - Sonora Schueneman, Texas

2016 - Kaytlyn Miller, Utah

POLE BENDING

Cowgirls on well-trained horses complete a serpentine pattern through six poles. A downed pole adds 5 seconds. Fastest time wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Rylee Hardin, Texas

2019 - McKenna Coronado, Utah

2018 - Brooklyn Gunter, Louisiana

2017 - Mikayla Joh Almond, North Carolina

2016 - Brooklyn Gunter, Louisiana

REINED COW HORSE

A chance for cowgirls and cowboys to show off their horsemanship skills, points are awarded (or deducted) based on rein work as the horse performs circles and stops and fence work as horse and rider control a cow in the arena. Competition is separate from other events.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 – Trevor Hale, Texas

2019 – Ali Norcutt, Nevada

2018 – Josh Briggs, Texas

2017 – Daxon Buttars, Utah

2016 – Jayde Atkins, Nebraska

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Another 8-second thrill ride, cowboys who can hold on with one hand earn a score based partly on the rider and partly on the horse. A perfect score is 100.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Cable Wareham, Kansas

2019 - Clayson Hutchings, Utah

2018 - Cash Wilson, South Dakota

2017 - Houston Brown, Montana

2016 - Sage Newman, Montana

STEER WRESTLING

It's a race to turn a steer on its back, but to do that, a rider must first catch up to the steer, dismount and grab it by the horns. Fastest time wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Cash Robb, Utah

2019 - Jace Logan, Colorado

2018 - Jesse Keysaer, Tennessee

2017 - Tucker Allen, California

2016 - Ryan Gotreaux, Louisiana

TEAM ROPING

We're talking teamwork, with one rider looping the calf's head as the other catches the hind feet. Loop just one foot? Add 5 seconds. Fastest time wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Quincy Sullivan & Luis Mendiaz, New Mexico

2019 - Kason Davis & Bryce Graves, Mississippi

2018 - Trae Smith & Breck Ward, Idaho

2017 - Denton Peterson & James Flake, Arizona

2016 - Marcos Martinez & John Gaona Jr., Arizona

TIE-DOWN ROPING

The cowboys' equivalent of goat tying, riders must rope calf, dismount horse, throw calf on its side and tie any three feet. The tie must hold for 6 seconds for the time to hold up. Quick time wins.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Riley Webb, Texas

2019 - Shad Mayfield, Texas

2018 - Trae Smith, Idaho

2017 - Abdiel Zamora, Florida

2016 - Wyatt Williams, Idaho

SHOOTING SPORTS

Added to the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2005, the trapshooting and small bore rifle events are scheduled for the same week with competition at the Izaak Walton League Range.

RECENT WINNERS

2020 - Parker Fillmore, Utah (Trap) & Beau Emett, Utah (Light Rifle)

2019 - Dalton Van, Utah (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)

2018 - Will Black, Texas (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)

2017 - Michael Hanowski, Minnesota (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)

2016 - Bret Barnard, Texas (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)

