Finals Rodeo: A look at the events and past champions

The top four in each event at the state level qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, where each contestant competes in his or her event at least twice.
The National High School Finals Rodeo features 12 long go-rounds divided into a first half and second half.
Which go-round a contestant draws in the first half (Sunday night through Wednesday morning) determines which go-round they compete in later in the week (Wednesday night through Saturday morning). For example, if a contestant draws the opening night go-round, they'll automatically be placed in the final long go-round on the last day of the competition. By reversing draws for first and second go-rounds, each contestant will compete in one morning performance and one evening performance.
After the long go-rounds, the top 20 in each event advance to the short go-round on the final night of the competition. Champions are determined by their three-round combined times or scores.
ALL-AROUND
Cowboys and cowgirls who reach the short go-round in multiple events earn points toward all-around honors.
RECENT ALL-AROUND COWBOYS
2020 – Mason Stuller, Oregon
2019 – Jace Logan, Colorado
2018 – Trae Smith, Idaho
2017 – Stetson Wright, Utah
2016 – Colt Papy, Florida
RECENT ALL-AROUND COWGIRLS
2020 – Kylie Conner, Louisiana
2019 – McKenna Coronado, Utah
2018 – McKenna Coronado, Utah
2017 – Shay Hough, Wyoming
2016 – Jayde Atkins, Nebraska
BAREBACK RIDING
Hold on for 8 seconds, and judges will score your ride (50 points based off the rider, the other 50 based off the horse). Just one hand holds on. If your free hand touches the horse, there's no score. High score wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 – Mason Stuller, Oregon
2019 – Kennan Hayes, Colorado
2018 – Daylon Swearingen, New York
2017 – Payton Lackey, Texas
2016 – Jess Pope, Kansas
BARREL RACING
Cowgirls must complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels. Fastest time wins. Any barrel knocked over adds a 5-second penalty.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Jade Rindisbacher, Utah
2019 – Macee McAllister, Utah
2018 – Amanda Butler, Utah
2017 – Elle Eagles, Colorado
2016 – Alex Odle, Colorado
BREAKAWAY ROPING
In mere seconds, cowgirls rope a calf and stop their horse, with the clock stopping when the rope breaks free of the saddle. Fastest time wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Josey "Hooter" Murphy, Louisiana
2019 - Dallie Bastian, Utah
2018 - Cassie Miller, Arizona
2017 - Brighton Bauman, Florida
2016 - Sarah Angelone, Virginia
BULL RIDING
Like bareback riding, it's an 8-second challenge for cowboys to hold on with one hand. High score wins, so a quick-twitch bull with sudden moves earns you a bonus.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Kolby Stelly, Louisiana
2019 - Caden Bunch, Oklahoma
2018 - Cole Skender, Arkansas
2017 - Trey Holston, Kansas
2016 - Judd Herbert, Louisiana
CUTTING
Cowboys and cowgirls will have 2½ minutes to work a herd of cattle on horseback, with judges awarding points or taking them away based on performance. Competition is separate from other events.
RECENT BOYS WINNERS
2020 – Carson Ray, Texas
2019 – Chaser Crouch, Texas
2018 – Carson Ray, Texas
2017 – Chaser Crouch, Texas
2016 – Buster Mendenhall Jr., Oklahoma
RECENT GIRLS WINNERS
2020 - Jaycee Lowery, Tennessee
2019 - Ryann Packard, Texas
2018 - McKenna Coronado, Utah
2017 - Jaime Lynn Lucas, Texas
2016 - Kadee Belle Hall, Oklahoma
GOAT TYING
Once cowgirls dismount their horse, they must catch the tied-up goat, flank it and tie three legs together. Time stops when they throw up their hands, but the goat must stay down for 6 more seconds. Quick time wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Madalyn Richards, Texas
2019 - Taitum Thomas, Oklahoma
2018 - Erryn Hodson, Utah
2017 - Sonora Schueneman, Texas
2016 - Kaytlyn Miller, Utah
POLE BENDING
Cowgirls on well-trained horses complete a serpentine pattern through six poles. A downed pole adds 5 seconds. Fastest time wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Rylee Hardin, Texas
2019 - McKenna Coronado, Utah
2018 - Brooklyn Gunter, Louisiana
2017 - Mikayla Joh Almond, North Carolina
2016 - Brooklyn Gunter, Louisiana
REINED COW HORSE
A chance for cowgirls and cowboys to show off their horsemanship skills, points are awarded (or deducted) based on rein work as the horse performs circles and stops and fence work as horse and rider control a cow in the arena. Competition is separate from other events.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 – Trevor Hale, Texas
2019 – Ali Norcutt, Nevada
2018 – Josh Briggs, Texas
2017 – Daxon Buttars, Utah
2016 – Jayde Atkins, Nebraska
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Another 8-second thrill ride, cowboys who can hold on with one hand earn a score based partly on the rider and partly on the horse. A perfect score is 100.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Cable Wareham, Kansas
2019 - Clayson Hutchings, Utah
2018 - Cash Wilson, South Dakota
2017 - Houston Brown, Montana
2016 - Sage Newman, Montana
STEER WRESTLING
It's a race to turn a steer on its back, but to do that, a rider must first catch up to the steer, dismount and grab it by the horns. Fastest time wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Cash Robb, Utah
2019 - Jace Logan, Colorado
2018 - Jesse Keysaer, Tennessee
2017 - Tucker Allen, California
2016 - Ryan Gotreaux, Louisiana
TEAM ROPING
We're talking teamwork, with one rider looping the calf's head as the other catches the hind feet. Loop just one foot? Add 5 seconds. Fastest time wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Quincy Sullivan & Luis Mendiaz, New Mexico
2019 - Kason Davis & Bryce Graves, Mississippi
2018 - Trae Smith & Breck Ward, Idaho
2017 - Denton Peterson & James Flake, Arizona
2016 - Marcos Martinez & John Gaona Jr., Arizona
TIE-DOWN ROPING
The cowboys' equivalent of goat tying, riders must rope calf, dismount horse, throw calf on its side and tie any three feet. The tie must hold for 6 seconds for the time to hold up. Quick time wins.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Riley Webb, Texas
2019 - Shad Mayfield, Texas
2018 - Trae Smith, Idaho
2017 - Abdiel Zamora, Florida
2016 - Wyatt Williams, Idaho
SHOOTING SPORTS
Added to the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2005, the trapshooting and small bore rifle events are scheduled for the same week with competition at the Izaak Walton League Range.
RECENT WINNERS
2020 - Parker Fillmore, Utah (Trap) & Beau Emett, Utah (Light Rifle)
2019 - Dalton Van, Utah (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)
2018 - Will Black, Texas (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)
2017 - Michael Hanowski, Minnesota (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)
2016 - Bret Barnard, Texas (Trap) & Roberto Galaz, New Mexico (Light Rifle)