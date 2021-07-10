Finals Rodeo: 8 things to know about the event

Competitors are required to wear their number whenever they’re out in public, including in the performance arena, when out shopping for supplies or groceries or grabbing lunch at a Lincoln restaurant.

The idea behind the requirement is two-fold, rodeo association officials said. They want everyone in Lincoln to know they’re in town, and they want those cowboys and cowgirls to leave a positive impression. In turn, many businesses and restaurants will offer discounts to those wearing their number.

UNIQUE SHUTTLE SERVICE

With 1,250 campsites filled for the week of the rodeo, competitors and their families will turn to a different kind of horsepower to get around the Lancaster Event Center.

Each year, the rodeo association brings in 800-900 golf carts that competitors rent to get from their camper to their horse stall and the arenas.

The golf carts, however, aren’t just a mode of transportation. Rodeo officials said individuals will go to great length to creatively decorate their golf cart for the event.

PLENTY AT STAKE