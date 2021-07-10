Finals Rodeo: 8 things to know about the event

Due to the coronavirus, local organizers had to wait an extra year to bring the world's top high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls to Lincoln.
Each qualifier will typically bring three or four families members with them to the National High School Finals Rodeo, and organizers are encouraging Lincoln residents to join them for events throughout the week.
Here's what you need to know before grabbing your hat and jeans.
A CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT
Queens from several states will compete for National High School Finals Rodeo honors in a weeklong competition, with contestants judged on modeling, appearance and horsemanship, along with a written test, prepared and impromptu speeches and a personal interview.
The reigning queen, Idaho’s Shaylee May Warner, said competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo is one of the greatest feelings in the world. “The feeling you get as you ride across that arena, representing your state with pride, and spectators and contestants alike come alive with excitement … it is a memory I will cherish forever.”
The event’s next queen will be crowned in a special ceremony on July 24.
GET YOUR TICKETS
Reduced-price tickets for the 13 rodeo competitions staged in front of the new grandstand, along with go-rounds in the separate cutting and reined cow horse arenas, are available through all-session wristbands.
The wristbands are $110 for adults and $55 for youths ages 5-12 through July 13. Go to NHSFRLincoln.com for information. Tickets for individual performances, available at the arenas, are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Not all events associated with the rodeo, however, require tickets. Guests are welcome to check out the daily practice jackpot runs, along with the weeklong trade show, which is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
WELCOME TO LINCOLN
Before the competition gets underway, local event organizers are encouraging qualifiers and their families to venture off the rodeo grounds and check out the city that many will visit for the first time.
Saturday, July 17, is Welcome to Lincoln Day, with many attractions, shops and restaurants offering discounts for guests.
Welcome to Lincoln Day will include activities in the Railyard, including a Saturday evening concert featuring Glen Templeton, the country artist who was handpicked to portray Conway Twitty in a touring tribute to the Hall of Fame inductee.
WHAT’S YOUR NUMBER?
Qualifiers for the National High School Finals Rodeo will pick up their competition number when they check in beginning at noon on July 15. And for the next several days, that number won’t leave their back.
Competitors are required to wear their number whenever they’re out in public, including in the performance arena, when out shopping for supplies or groceries or grabbing lunch at a Lincoln restaurant.
The idea behind the requirement is two-fold, rodeo association officials said. They want everyone in Lincoln to know they’re in town, and they want those cowboys and cowgirls to leave a positive impression. In turn, many businesses and restaurants will offer discounts to those wearing their number.
UNIQUE SHUTTLE SERVICE
With 1,250 campsites filled for the week of the rodeo, competitors and their families will turn to a different kind of horsepower to get around the Lancaster Event Center.
Each year, the rodeo association brings in 800-900 golf carts that competitors rent to get from their camper to their horse stall and the arenas.
The golf carts, however, aren’t just a mode of transportation. Rodeo officials said individuals will go to great length to creatively decorate their golf cart for the event.
PLENTY AT STAKE
World champions are honored with coveted championship belt buckles, but there’s plenty more at stake in not only the rodeo competitions but in separate jackpot events and other contests including dummy roping, a talent show and Knowledge Bowl.
The National High School Finals Rodeo says it will award $375,000 in scholarships and $150,000 in prizes this year.
Many of the competitors have sponsorship agreements with local or national companies and will sport promotional patches on their saddles, garments, hats, protective vests, helmets and tack.
KEEPING SCORE
Winning a world championship isn’t as simple as posting the fastest time or the highest score. Taking home the championship buckle requires three outstanding performances on the big stage.
Each qualifier competes twice in long go-rounds over the course of the week, with the top 20 advancing to the short go-round that caps off the rodeo on Saturday, July 24. Each competitor’s time or score in the short go-round is added to their times and scores from the earlier go-rounds in determining the final standings.
All-around cowboys and cowgirls are determined based on their finishes in multiple events.
NOT STOPPING HERE
Rodeo officials estimate that 75% of those competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo will go on to compete on club or varsity teams at the collegiate level.
As many as 35% will go on to get their Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association permit after turning 18.