Finals Rodeo: 8 places to check out while you're in Nebraska

CHIMNEY ROCK AND SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENTS

The two towering landmarks in the state’s Panhandle once served as midway mileposts for the hundreds of thousands of pioneers on the Oregon, Mormon and Californian trails. The 325-foot Chimney Rock became an icon, appearing on license plates and the state quarter, and a national historic site, with a visitor center and museum near its base. (Admission: $8 adults; $4 kids 5-18). Scotts Bluff became a 3,000-acre national monument, offering history, hiking trails and a 1.6-mile summit road -- with the only auto tunnels in Nebraska. (No admission.)

NIOBRARA RIVER

The Niobrara River begins in Wyoming and ends nearly 570 miles away, emptying into in the Missouri River. But most river-goers are drawn to the 75 miles east of Valentine. That stretch, designated a national scenic river, is known for its tubing, canoeing, kayaking and camping. No canoe? No problem. Outfitters in the Valentine area rent equipment and shuttle floaters. Also nearby: Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, with bison and elk; and Merritt Reservoir, with 44 miles of shoreline.

MONOWI

The mayor of Nebraska’s smallest town isn’t lonely: After running the tavern for 50 years, Elsie Eiler has met customers from 50 states and 60 countries, many of them drawn to the novelty of a one-person town. (There used to be two, but her husband, Rudy, died in 2004.) And there’s still time for you to visit. Eiler turns 88 soon, but she plans to keep selling beer and making burgers.

