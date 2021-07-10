Finals Rodeo: 8 places to check out while you're in Nebraska

Nebraska offers a number of fun and interesting attractions, many within a short drive of Lincoln and accessible on off days for competitors and their families attending the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Other attractions are places to stop on the way to or back home from Lincoln.
The Nebraska Tourism Commission promotes its attractions with the unique slogan, "Honestly, it's not for everyone." But for those interested in seeking out the state's popular and hidden gems, the state offers some surprises.
Here's a look at places to check out from border to border.
OMAHA'S HENRY DOORLY ZOO
Consistently ranked one of the world's best zoos, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is just an hour drive from Lincoln. The zoo boasts the world's largest indoor desert and largest indoor rainforest in North America and thousands of animals from around the world among its 130 acres. Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission for adults is $25.95, $18.95 for children ages 3 to 11, $24.95 for seniors and active military adults and $17.95 for active military children.
MAHONEY STATE PARK
The flagship of Nebraska’s park system unfolds across 673 acres above the Platte River -- and the state has made good use of that space. Among the amenities: a 40-room lodge, restaurant, cabins and campsites, aquatic center, arts and crafts, indoor playground, hiking and biking trails, treetop ropes course, observation tower, indoor climbing wall, horse trail rides and fishing. Park entry permit required.
STRATEGIC AIR COMMAND MUSEUM
Next door to Mahoney, the museum features more than 300,000 square feet of exhibits, activities and displays devoted to telling the story of the Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and the country’s aerospace -- and outer-space -- pursuits. Includes more than 30 military aircraft, including the SR-71 Blackbird, B-17 Flying Fortress and its latest acquisition -- an F117 Nighthawk, also known as a Stealth Fighter. Open daily. Adults: $14. Military: $12. Seniors: $11. Children 4-12: $7.
SMITH FALLS
You have to walk about a mile from the visitor center at Smith Falls State Park -- crossing the Niobrara River on a footbridge -- to get close to Nebraska’s tallest waterfall. But it’s worth it. Fed by springs, a short creek tumbles nearly 70 feet into a side canyon, surrounded by birch and aspen trees. The park itself, located about five hours from Lincoln, offers camping, concessions, restrooms and picnic sites. Open dusk to dawn; park entry permit required.
INDIAN CAVE STATE PARK
With more than 3,000 acres of steep hills and hardwood forests on the edge of the Missouri River, Indian Cave State Park is one of the state’s most popular picnicking and camping sites. Access to the vast sandstone cave is temporarily closed, but there’s still plenty to do: living history demonstrations in the restored river town of St. Deroin; 22 miles of hiking and biking trails; 16 miles of equestrian trails (with rides available); and access to the river. Park entry permit required.
CHIMNEY ROCK AND SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENTS
The two towering landmarks in the state’s Panhandle once served as midway mileposts for the hundreds of thousands of pioneers on the Oregon, Mormon and Californian trails. The 325-foot Chimney Rock became an icon, appearing on license plates and the state quarter, and a national historic site, with a visitor center and museum near its base. (Admission: $8 adults; $4 kids 5-18). Scotts Bluff became a 3,000-acre national monument, offering history, hiking trails and a 1.6-mile summit road -- with the only auto tunnels in Nebraska. (No admission.)
NIOBRARA RIVER
The Niobrara River begins in Wyoming and ends nearly 570 miles away, emptying into in the Missouri River. But most river-goers are drawn to the 75 miles east of Valentine. That stretch, designated a national scenic river, is known for its tubing, canoeing, kayaking and camping. No canoe? No problem. Outfitters in the Valentine area rent equipment and shuttle floaters. Also nearby: Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, with bison and elk; and Merritt Reservoir, with 44 miles of shoreline.
MONOWI
The mayor of Nebraska’s smallest town isn’t lonely: After running the tavern for 50 years, Elsie Eiler has met customers from 50 states and 60 countries, many of them drawn to the novelty of a one-person town. (There used to be two, but her husband, Rudy, died in 2004.) And there’s still time for you to visit. Eiler turns 88 soon, but she plans to keep selling beer and making burgers.